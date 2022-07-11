First published in vascular professional magazine: Avoidance of nerve injury with EVLA in two steps with thin 2-ring radial fibers

New therapeutic approach by the team of physicians led by vascular surgeon Junichi Utoh, MD, PhD of Kumamoto Vascular Clinic, Japan

Bad Homburg, 11th July 2022: The innovative treatment approach to avoid nerve injury during endovenous laser ablation of the great saphenous vein was first presented by Junichi Jutoh from Japan at the 21st Annual Virtual Meeting of the European Venous Forum on June 26, 2021. Now, this new treatment approach has been published in the 2nd issue of vascular professional, a digital journal for phlebologists and vascular surgeons.

Junichi Utoh of the Kumamoto Vascular Clinic in Japan and two colleagues have treated the great saphenous vein (GSV) in 1,513 legs over a three-year period (January 2017 to December 2019). The risk of nerve injury was found to increase significantly with the length of the treated vein – especially in the lower leg, where nerve pathways run close to the saphenous vein.

Starting in January 2021, the medical team changed the protocol and has since performed laser ablation of the great saphenous vein in two steps with less wattage and a much thinner 2-ring radial fiber (diameter of 1.25 mm). The thigh is treated with 7 watts and the lower leg with 5 watts.

After the treatment of 140 legs (as of June 2021) with more than 40 cm treated vein length, not one nerve injury was detected so far. With the launch of the new protocol, Junichi Utoh and his team have started a comparative study with the group of patients treated from 2018 and 2019. In the 3rd issue of vascular professional magazine, Junichi Utoh and his team will present further results of this observation.

Register on https://vascular-professional.com/registration/ to read the full article: Junichi Utoh, MD, PhD, et al, Japan: Incidence of nerve injury after endovenous laser ablation of incompetent great saphenous veins, pp. 12 – 15.

vascular professional is a new professional journal in English for phlebologists, launched in 2021 and published for the first time in April 2021. The journal is published regularly online as an eMagazine. There is an option to order printed copies if required.

The aim is to promote and enrich scientific discussion and the exchange of experience in research and practice. This follows the vision of further establishing particularly gentle minimally invasive treatment methods in medicine and making them accessible to broad circles.

In this way, the journal aims to make a profound contribution to the promotion of innovative and future-oriented treatment methods. For more information, please visit: www.vascular-professional.com

Bildquelle: © AdobeStock/Tim