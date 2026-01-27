FintechWerx Signs Agreement with AetherEV Energy Corporation

Vancouver, BC – January 26, 2026 – FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) (“FintechWerx” or the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that it has entered into a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with AetherEV Energy Corporation (“aetherEV”) – aetherev.com – an arms-length party, dated January 26, 2026.

AetherEV is an energy technology company developing electric vehicle charging and energy solutions designed to support the transition toward distributed, electrified infrastructure. Through this Agreement, aetherEV will license and integrate FintechWerx’s gateway software and transaction processing services to enable secure, real-time payment acceptance across its platform.

Under the Agreement, aetherEV has been granted a non-exclusive, non-transferable license to access and utilize the FintechWerx gateway and related software for its internal business operations. The FintechWerx gateway provides encrypted transaction routing, secure data transmission, and processing capabilities across multiple payment methods, including credit cards, electronic funds transfer (EFT), and Interac, within a PCI DSS Level 1 validated environment.

The Agreement establishes a five-year initial term with automatic one-year renewals thereafter, subject to customary termination provisions. Fees are structured based on gateway usage and related service activity.

The relationship positions FintechWerx as the underlying payments infrastructure provider supporting aetherEV’s customer-facing transaction flows, while allowing aetherEV to embed compliant payment capabilities directly into its operating environment.

The agreement is an important first step into the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market, which will require stable payment solutions according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

“Energy and mobility platforms increasingly require integrated payment capabilities that work seamlessly within their own systems,” said George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx. “By licensing our gateway technology to aetherEV, we are enabling them to encompass secure transaction processing directly into their ecosystem while maintaining the compliance, reliability, and scalability standards required for modern commerce.”

Working with an established gateway provider allows aetherEV to focus on its core energy and charging solutions while relying on proven infrastructure for payments.

“Integrating a purpose-built gateway platform such as PaymentWerx gives us the confidence that transactions across our network are handled efficiently and securely,” says Jerry Lai, CEO of aetherEV Energy Corporation. “With payments embedded and handled at the platform level, we can deploy faster, expand into new locations more easily, and keep our attention on growing the business.”

This agreement expands FintechWerx’s portfolio of licensed gateway deployments and reflects the Company’s strategy of embedding its payments infrastructure across specialized vertical platforms that require secure, configurable transaction capabilities.

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a Canadian financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.FintechWerx.com

For more information, please contact:

Francisco Carasquero, FintechWerx Co-Founder and CFO

FintechWerx International Software Solutions Inc.

Phone: (778) 652-3669

Email: info@FintechWerx.com

Website: www.FintechWerx.com

Twitter: www.twittter.com/fintechwerx

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “believes” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated implementation, integration, performance and benefits of the Company’s gateway services and software licensing agreement with AetherEV Energy Corporation, the expected use of the FintechWerx platform by AetherEV, and the anticipated commercial and operational outcomes of this relationship.

Although FintechWerx believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, FintechWerx can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, FintechWerx has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of the FintechWerx platform, that AetherEV will successfully integrate and utilize the Company’s gateway services as contemplated, the availability of the financing required for FintechWerx to carry out its planned future activities, and the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause FintechWerx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the impact of macroeconomic uncertainties and market volatility; FintechWerx’s financial performance, including expectations regarding its results of operations and the assumptions underlying such expectations, and ability to achieve and sustain profitability; FintechWerx’s ability to attract and retain customers; FintechWerx’s ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market; FintechWerx’s ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business; risks related to the implementation, performance, or termination of the AetherEV agreement; and increased costs associated with regulatory compliance.

Forward-looking statements represent FintechWerx’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. FintechWerx undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has neither approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

