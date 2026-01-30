FintechWerx Receives Completed Proof of Concept from ActioHX, Advancing AI-Werx Deployment

Vancouver, BC – January 30, 2026 – FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) („FintechWerx“ or the „Company“) has now announced the successful delivery and deployment of ActioHX’s completed proof of concept, marking a key milestone for the Company’s AI-Werx initiative.

The engagement has resulted in a fully operational, interactive demonstration environment that unifies fragmented financial, operational, and external datasets into a structured, queryable intelligence layer. Deliverables include live dashboards, automated PDF reporting, and a natural-language user interface designed specifically for smaller financial institutions operating within regulated environments.

The completed environment enables users to move beyond static reports and manual analysis, allowing teams to interrogate their own data in real time, generate structured summaries, and surface actionable insights across onboarding, risk signals, and performance metrics. This milestone establishes the technical foundation for broader deployment of FintechWerx’s AI-Werx product strategy, and related analytics services.

Addressing the significance of the completed deployment, George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx, emphasized the shift from concept to operational capability.

„The completion of this proof of concept moves AI-Werx from planning into practical use,“ says Hofsink. „We now have a working environment that shows how fragmented payments and financial data can be organized, analyzed, and turned into clear, decision-ready insights within minutes. This is a real, operational tool that allows clients to move quickly from raw transactions to operational business results.“

Hofsink added that the value of the platform lies in its operational accessibility and speed.

„The real value is operational. Teams can ask questions, validate results, and generate reporting without building custom data projects or hiring large analytics teams. That speed and accessibility is what we believe allows smaller institutions to compete with much larger players.“

From a technical and governance perspective, Kevin Wahlmeier, Chief Executive Officer of ActioHX, highlighted the importance of maintaining rigor while accelerating deployment.

„Our objective was to demonstrate that advanced AI and analytics can operate effectively within regulated financial environments without compromising governance, auditability, or data integrity,“ says Wahlmeier. „This work confirms that structured, traceable intelligence can be delivered quickly and at production quality. FintechWerx now has a scalable framework that can support additional clients and use cases as the platform expands.“

The completed proof of concept will serve as the foundation for continued development and commercialization of the AI-Werx platform, including predictive analytics, automated reporting, and conversational intelligence capabilities across the FintechWerx platform.

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a Canadian financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers. Additional information is available at www.sedarplus.ca or on the Company’s website at www.FintechWerx.com

For more information, please contact:

Francisco Carasquero, FintechWerx Co-Founder and CFO

FintechWerx International Software Solutions Inc.

Phone: 778-652-3669

Email: info@FintechWerx.com

Website: www.FintechWerx.com

Twitter: www.twittter.com/fintechwerx

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “believes” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management’s expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the anticipated benefits and commercialization of the completed proof of concept, the planned expansion and broader implementation of the AI-Werx initiative across the Fintechwerx platform, the advantages of advanced data analysis and natural-language interaction with structured financial information, and the potential benefits of AI in the payment and financial services industry.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the completed proof of concept will perform as intended, that future enhancements and implementations will be successfully executed, and that demand for AI-driven analytics and automation in the payment and financial services industry will be sustained. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

https://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=CA31810J2020

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Company-Contact

Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc.

Kent Carasquero

300-1275 6th Avenue West

V6H 1A6 Vancouver, BC

Phone: 778-652-3669

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.fintechwerx.com/

Press

Fintechwerx International Software Services Inc.

Kent Carasquero

300-1275 6th Avenue West

V6H 1A6 Vancouver, BC

Phone: 778-652-3669

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.fintechwerx.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.