Find AI with AI: A new AI Tool Directory

German AI Startup Revolutionizes AI Tool Discovery with Launch of „Best AI Tools“ – Europe’s Largest Curated AI Platform Featuring 4,100+ Solutions

Hannover, Germany – October 9, 2025 – BitAutor, an independent German AI startup, today announced the launch of Best AI Tools, Europe“s most comprehensive discovery platform for artificial intelligence solutions. Featuring over 4,100 expertly curated tools, it helps users around the world instantly discover, compare, and deploy the right AI for their needs.

The Growing Problem: AI Overload

With thousands of new AI tools appearing each month, professionals, creators, and companies face an overwhelming challenge-finding what truly works. Traditional search engines and lists fail to filter quality, leading to wasted time and poor decisions.

The Solution: „Find AI with AI“ with Best AI Tools

Best AI Tools solves this problem by combining human expertise with AI-powered discovery. Its proprietary vector-based search assistant understands natural questions like „Which AI can write German social posts and export to Notion?“ and delivers precise matches in seconds.

„We“re not another directory,“ says founder Albert Schaper. „We“re solving the fundamental discovery problem in AI – helping users Find AI with AI. Our mission is to make discovering the right tool as intuitive as using it.“

Key Platform Features

4,100+ Verified AI Tools across 16 major categories including marketing, development, design, productivity, and research.

Conversational Smart Search powered by natural language understanding and vector databases.

Instant Comparison Engine for price, features, GDPR compliance, and open-source status.

Integrated AI Academy with free tutorials, implementation guides, and learning paths for all skill levels.

Built for Everyone

– Creators & Freelancers: Enhance productivity and creativity.

– Developers & Engineers: Access specialized APIs and SDKs.

– Startups & SMEs: Use enterprise-level AI on flexible budgets.

– Educators & Students: Explore AI in education and research.

– Enterprises: Compare, test, and integrate with confidence.

German Precision, Global Impact

Developed in Hannover, Best AI Tools operates under Europe“s strongest data privacy standards, ensuring transparency and trust. The platform remains fully independent-ranking tools by quality and user value, not commercial sponsorship.

Early Results

Since its soft launch in August 2025, the platform has already attracted over 50,000 monthly visitors, processed more than 100,000 searches, and reached users in 180 countries. Strategic partnerships with leading AI developers are further expanding its ecosystem.

Next Steps

Best AI Tools is now live and free to use at best-ai-tools.org and findAI.online. Users can experience its „Find AI with AI“ technology today. Upcoming features include developer API access, enterprise dashboards, and enhanced recommendation algorithms.

Media Contact

Albert Schaper

Founder, BitAutor UG

Hannover, Germany

info@bitautor.de

+49 157 55331915

best-ai-tools.org

| findAI.online

Create Value with Software and AI

Contact

BitAutor

Andre Schild

Vahrenwalder Str. 315

30179 Hannover

Phone: 015755331915

E-Mail:

Url: http://best-ai-tools.org

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.