Experienced Industry Leader Tom Arnold Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ViCentra

Utrecht, The Netherlands – February 26, 2025

ViCentra B.V., the company behind Kaleido, one of the world’s smallest, lightest, and most precise insulin patch pump and automated insulin delivery (AID) system, today announced the appointment of Tom Arnold as Chief Executive Officer.

Tom brings almost 25 years of extensive leadership experience in diabetes and medical technology and has a strong track record in spearheading commercialization initiatives, business strategy, and product launches for leading medical device companies. He has held key leadership roles at Medtronic, PROCEPT BioRobotics, Boston Scientific, and Sorin Group. During his more than seven years at Medtronic, he played a pivotal role in launching the world“s first hybrid closed-loop insulin pump system by driving adoption through innovative commercialization strategies and payer access models. He also expanded patient access to advanced diabetes management solutions.

Jan Keltjens, Chairman of the Board at ViCentra, said: „Tom“s extensive experience in commercial strategy, his deep knowledge of the healthcare sector, and personal connection to the diabetes community make him uniquely qualified to lead ViCentra into its next phase of growth. I am pleased to welcome Tom to the ViCentra team as we position ViCentra to accelerate growth, broaden access to Kaleido and make life with diabetes more personal and simpler.“

Tom“s connection with diabetes care management extends beyond his professional expertise. His youngest daughter was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 11 months old and has worn an insulin pump for 17 years. This firsthand experience has given him unique insight into the daily challenges of diabetes management and reinforces his commitment to delivering impactful innovation for people living with diabetes.

Tom Arnold, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer at ViCentra, commented: „As both a MedTech leader and a father, I understand the impact that well-designed, intuitive technology can have on diabetes management. Kaleido“s approach to making insulin therapy more flexible, discreet, and empowering resonates deeply with me. I am honored to lead ViCentra at such an exciting time to help drive meaningful progress for the diabetes community.“

ViCentra is redefining insulin pump therapy with Kaleido, one of the smallest, lightest, and most customizable insulin patch pumps available. With the DBLG1 AID software it creates a state of the art artificial pancreas system, designed to empower users with more freedom and choice. Kaleido currently has approximately 2,500 active users in the Netherlands, France, and Germany with strong user feedback and rapid growth adoption. The company is focused on expanding its international commercialization activities and delivering on its exciting portfolio strategy.

ViCentra B.V., headquartered in Utrecht, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and markets Kaleido, a reusable patch pump designed to help people with diabetes live life on their own terms. Kaleido is CE-marked under MDR and commercially available in multiple European countries. It is one of the world’s smallest, lightest, and most precise insulin pump systems, featuring a waterproof design.

Kaleido is designed to adapt to users‘ lifestyles, offering automated insulin delivery options and the ability to be worn as a patch pump or with a tube in a pocket. It is available in 10 vibrant color combinations.

ViCentra was founded in 2013 and is backed by Inkef Capital, EQT Life Sciences, Health Innovations, Invest-NL, Partners in Equity, and Kreos Capital. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com

Contact

ViCentra B.V.

Marion Lammertz

Rijnzathe 4

3454 PV Utrecht

Phone: +49 15141223983

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.hellokaleido.com