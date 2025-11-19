Europe’s First Reverse Auto Parts Market: hank

Request-based matching eliminates traditional search frustrations for rare and discontinued auto parts

hank.parts S.L. today launched Europe’s first reverse marketplace for automotive parts, connecting buyers with sellers across 30 EEA countries through innovative request-based matching.

The platform addresses a critical pain point in automotive parts sourcing. „Finding rare or discontinued parts can take weeks of phone calls and dead ends,“ said Robert Heide, hank.parts founder. „Traditional searching forces buyers to check dozens of sites repeatedly. Our reverse marketplace flips this model – buyers post once, and sellers with the right inventory come to them.“

How hank.parts Works

The platform changes how automotive parts are traded across Europe. Buyers create detailed part requests with photos, vehicle specifications, and part numbers in minutes. These requests are instantly visible to parts suppliers across the European Economic Area. Sellers browse active requests matching their inventory and submit targeted offers directly to buyers.

„We’re addressing the inefficiency of traditional parts marketplaces,“ explained Heide. „Instead of sellers creating countless listings hoping someone searches for them, our model lets them see exactly what buyers need. This request-driven approach aims to reduce wasted time for both parties by connecting buyers with suppliers who actually have the parts in stock.“

Completely Free for All Users

Unlike traditional platforms charging listing fees or taking commissions up to 20%, hank.parts operates completely free for all users. The platform’s Custom Lists feature, launched November 10, automatically matches new buyer requests with relevant sellers through personalized filters. Sellers can create custom alerts for specific makes, models, or part categories, receiving daily email digests of matching opportunities.

„Sellers keep 100% of profits with no listing fees or commissions,“ added Heide. „We believe removing financial barriers creates a more vibrant marketplace where small specialty shops can compete alongside larger suppliers.“

Target Market and Vision

The platform targets automotive repair shops, classic car restoration specialists, and individual enthusiasts across Europe who struggle with parts sourcing. hank.parts specifically addresses the underserved market for older vehicles, rare models, and discontinued parts where traditional supply chains often fail.

„We’re building this marketplace based on real frustrations we’ve experienced ourselves,“ noted Heide. „Every classic car owner knows the pain of searching for that one specific part. We’re creating the solution we wished existed.“

The company plans to introduce additional features including Android and iOS apps with instant notifications as the platform grows.

Based in Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain, hank.parts S.L. serves the automotive aftermarket across all European Economic Area countries, facilitating cross-border parts trading without intermediaries.

Learn more at hank.parts

hank.parts S.L. operates a revolutionary peer-to-peer marketplace for automotive parts across Europe. The Spanish startup eliminates traditional search friction by enabling buyers to post requests once and receive multiple competitive offers from sellers – all without transaction fees or commissions.

Contact

hank.parts S. L.

Robert Heide

Calle Callejoncillo 4

11130 Chiclana de la Frontera

Phone: E-mail please

E-Mail:

Url: https://hank.parts

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.