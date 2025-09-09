Eurobit Systems on Growth Path: CEO Kovac Announces Groundbreaking Developments Linked to the Digital Euro

London,09.09.25 Eurobit Systems is currently experiencing growth of extraordinary proportions. According to the company, order volumes have multiplied over the past twelve months – a surge rarely seen even in the fast-moving technology sector, positioning Eurobit Systems among potential market leaders.

CEO Josip Kovac recently stated that the company“s innovative platform, EUROBIT Pay Systems, is already setting new benchmarks: „We are delivering figures that can only be described as groundbreaking. While we are not disclosing exact metrics at this stage, it is evident that we are in an absolute phase of success.“

Particularly with the upcoming launch of the Digital Euro, Kovac expects an additional boost to business momentum. According to him, the roll-out will generate contracts worth multiple millions – almost without active effort from the company. „The key challenge is not demand, which will undoubtedly arrive, but ensuring that we have the capacity to serve every client,“ Kovac explained.

Many European businesses are still unaware of how imminent the Digital Euro“s introduction truly is. Eurobit Systems sees itself as a central player in this shift: „Once the Digital Euro gains traction across markets, we will see exponential increases in our financial results. There is no doubt about that,“ Kovac emphasized.

With this tailwind, the company looks confidently into the future. Within Eurobit Systems, there is open talk of a coming „golden era.“ The ambition is clear: to become a pioneer in the Digital Euro ecosystem and to play a pivotal role in transforming Europe“s payment landscape.

London-based Agency One specializes in marketing for banks, fintechs, and insurers-creative, data-driven, and impactful.

