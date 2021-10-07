estos will be under the umbrella of the SF Technologies Group in the future

The Starnberg-based software provider is a new sister company of STARFACE GmbH / Complementing the portfolio in the areas of CTI and UCC / The estos brand, employees and management remain unchanged / Florian Buzin: “Strategic reinforcement on equal

7. October 2021: At the STARFACE Congress 2021 yesterday, STARFACE announced that estos GmbH, based in Starnberg, will operate under the SF Technologies Group umbrella as a sister company of STARFACE GmbH and TeamFON GmbH from Munich, with immediate effect. The two long-standing managing directors, Christoph Lösch and Florian Bock, will continue to be responsible for the management of estos. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

estos GmbH has been developing communication software for business applications since 1997 and is one of the technology leaders in the areas of Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Unified Messaging Software (UMS), SIP, XMPP, LDAP and WebRTC-based applications. The company perfectly complements the STARFACE portfolio with its solutions and competencies.

“With estos, an established unified communications software manufacturer with a strong market presence and deep market understanding joins our group – a strategic reinforcement on equal terms from which we will all benefit,” emphasizes Florian Buzin, CEO of STARFACE. “One of our declared goals is to offer customers the simplest and most user-friendly TC solution on the market. The flexible and open software from estos opens up many exciting integration options and brings us a decisive step closer to achieving this objective. Within the group, we can now offer a broad and well-integrated portfolio of communications products and services, characterized by the fact that they are developed in Germany and distributed via a highly qualified partner network.”

“STARFACE as a UCC provider and estos as a CTI specialist are an excellent fit. Our portfolios and competencies are highly complementary – and our corporate culture and mentality are largely in alignment. This is an excellent starting point for a joint presence in the future,” explains Florian Bock, Managing Director of estos GmbH. “We are very much looking forward to exploring our synergy potentials in detail and laying the foundation for continuous, sustainable growth together.”

Operationally, neither the customers nor the employees of the sister companies will change much as a result of the acquisition: Since all estos employees remain on board, customers will continue to have access to all familiar contacts with the usual contact details at the usual locations. However, the professional exchange between departments and sites is to be intensified soon in order to ensure efficient processes and close cooperation. In total, the group comprises almost 250 employees: STARFACE employs approx. 130 people, estos has approx. 100 employees and TeamFON has around 15 employees.

“STARFACE, TeamFON and estos are three young and highly agile companies with their own in-house development and high solution expertise,” explains Florian Buzin. “By combining their technical and sales competencies, all portfolios can be further developed and the group will significantly increase its standing in the marketplace. This increases customer benefits and generates added value for all stakeholders. In particular, it opens up new possibilities and market opportunities for the companies’ channel partners.”

estos – enables easy communication

estos GmbH is an independent manufacturer of innovative building blocks for unified communications. Since 1997, estos has been developing professional standards software for small and medium-sized companies, thereby improving their business processes in communication-intensive areas. As a technology leader, estos has demonstrated its expertise in the area of Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Unified Messaging Software (UMS), SIP, XMPP, LDAP and WebRTC-based applications that enable uncomplicated audio/video communication. estos has constantly invested in research and development helping to create innovation and ensuring their products are the forefront of genuine trend-setting technology. The core markets of the company are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and Italy. estos GmbH is headquartered in Starnberg, close to Munich, and operates a Knowledge Center Messaging in Olching, a development office in Leonberg, an office in Berlin and branches in Udine, Italy and Doetinchem, in the Netherlands.

About STARFACE

STARFACE GmbH is a dynamically growing technology company based in Karlsruhe, Germany. Founded in 2005, the company is a manufacturer of IP PBX systems and communication solutions and is firmly established in the market and regarded as an innovative trendsetter. At the center of its product portfolio are the Linux-based STARFACE telephone systems, which are available as a cloud service, hardware appliance and virtual VM edition and are suitable for companies of all sizes. The multiple award-winning telephone system – STARFACE won eight awards in the funkschau readers’ polls from 2009 to 2019, among others – is sold exclusively via qualified partners. STARFACE is developed and produced in Germany and, as an open, state-of-the-art UCC platform, it can be linked to numerous CRM and ERP systems. It supports common technologies and standards such as analog network, ISDN, NGN and Voice-over-IP and enables the integration of iOS and Android-based mobile phones as well as Windows and Mac computers into the corporate communications structure via open interfaces.

STARFACE, TeamFON and estos are portfolio companies of Maxburg Beteiligungen III GmbH & Co. KG with headquarters in Munich.

For more information see www.maxburg.com

