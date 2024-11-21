ESG: Netceed launches its Decarbonization Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Netceed unveils Decarbonization Plan aligned with the Paris Agreement´s 1.5°C goal

21 November 2024 – Paris, France. Netceed, a leading global distributor and one-stop shop for all active and passive components and systems in the telecom and broadband industry, has unveiled its Plan to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its value chain.

Netceed released its Decarbonization Plan which sets out its roadmap to reduce emissions in line with science and to remain in the 1.5 degrees pathway from the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The company plans to commit to the Science Base Target Initiative (SBTi) this year, with the aim of having its emission reduction targets approved in 2025.

Commitment for a sustainable future

„As one of the largest telecom distributors in Europe, and a global leader in value-added services and solutions, Netceed is at the forefront of shaping the future of communication networks across the globe. With this leadership comes a great sense of responsibility. We are dedicated as an institution to contribute to a more sustainable planet for our communities, countries, and families for generations to come.

2024 has been a defining year for us, with the launch of our group sustainability strategy and the introduction of our ESG policies, particularly focused on strengthening our climate action efforts. Through this Decarbonization Plan, we are committing ourselves for the years to come. Our targets are grounded in science, aiming to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions across our scopes 1, 2 and 3. This Plan is just the beginning“, emphasizes Alper Turken, CEO Netceed.

Netceed´s emissions reduction targets

The Plan includes science-based emissions reduction targets, aligned with the latest climate science and the goal of achieving the Paris Agreement´s 1.5°C objective.

Netceed commits to:

– Reducing scope 1&2 absolute GHG emissions by 63% by 2035 (baseline 2022)

– Reducing scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold products by 67% per unit value added by 2035 (baseline 2022)

– Ensuring that 67% of its suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services to have SBTs by 2030

The Plan outlines concrete actions to reduce emissions in Netceed´s operations, including improving energy efficiency at facilities, transitioning to electric vehicles, and more. As more than 99% of Netceed emissions lie in its scope 3, working with partners and suppliers to reduce emissions from the use of products sold and purchased goods will be crucial.

In 2024, Netceed will commit to the SBTi and aims to have its near-term targets approved by 2025.

International standards in line with the Science-Based Target Initiative

The Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) is an international initiative launched in 2015, following COP21. It aims to offer companies a framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement´s objectives. The signatories of the Paris Agreement have committed to limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

This Decarbonization Plan has been approved and fully supported by Netceed´s Board of Directors. It meets the requirements under both the EU´s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under SDG 13 Climate action.

Netceed will regularly report on progress toward achieving the targets outlined in the plan.

Netceed is a global leader in distribution, logistics, technical engineering, and product design with over 30 years of expertise and performance supporting the telecommunications and broadband industry.

Netceed supplies and distributes a comprehensive range of passive and active equipment and tooling for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting all technologies including FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center.

Netceed´s comprehensive portfolio of 90,000+ products from nearly 1,500 industry-leading suppliers, along with their value-added supply chain solutions support carriers´ seamless delivery of high-speed Internet, Video, Data, and Voice services to Residential, Business, and Mobile Users.

Netceed employs around 1,800 people across 19 countries and counting, and its experienced team works hard every day shaping the future of communication networks across the globe.

For more information, visit www.netceed.com

