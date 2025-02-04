Enterprise RAG Challenge – Pioneering Innovation Together

Start: 27.02.2025 11:00 Uhr

End: 27.02.2025 17:30 Uhr

Entry: free

get ticket



Are you ready to redefine what’s possible in Retrieval-Augmented Generation?

Who builds the world’s best RAG? Let’s find out!

Join developers, AI enthusiasts, and innovators worldwide for the ultimate challenge in RAG systems. Push boundaries, showcase your skills, and compete for recognition while solving real-world enterprise problems.

WHEN & WHERE

This remote event kicks off on Thursday, February 27th, at 10 AM UTC+1 with an inspiring keynote (speaker TBA). You’ll then receive PDF files to fuel your RAG and answer the challenge questions.

WHO CAN JOIN?

From students to professionals, all are welcome! Whether you’re a solo coder or part of a powerhouse team, this is your chance to shine.

TEAMS ARE WELCOME

Collaborate with friends or colleagues to build a winning RAG solution. Teams bring more ideas, so assemble your crew and join the fun!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Sign up now to get access to our Discord channel, where all event details, updates, and support await.

WHAT“S IN IT FOR YOU?

Win big with your brilliant solutions:

1st Place: EUR500 voucher of your choice

2nd Place: EUR350 voucher of your choice

3rd Place: EUR200 voucher of your choice

Code. Create. Conquer.

Ready to take on the challenge? Sign up now and show the world what your RAG can do!

Participation is completely free! No costs, just pure competition and fun!

Die TIMETOACT GROUP Österreich gehört zur TIMETOACT GROUP, in der elf IT-Unternehmen eine starke Einheit bilden. Zusammen beschäftigen wir über 1.350 Mitarbeitende an 30 Standorten in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz sowie in Lettland, Malaysia, Singapur, Spanien, Ukraine, Ungarn und den USA. Die Kund:innen sind innovative Unternehmen aus dem gehobenen Mittelstand und internationale Konzerne.

Kontakt

TIMETOACT GROUP Österreich GmbH

Nina Demuth

Canettistrasse 5

1100 Wien

+436767394394



https://www.timetoact-group.at/details/enterprise-rag-challenge

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.