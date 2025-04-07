Empowering Global Mediation: Launch of CIM

CONSENSUS International Mediation Worldwide Expansion with New Director

As part of the ongoing development of the CONSENSUS Group, we are pleased to announce the launch of CONSENSUS International Mediation (CIM).

CIM serves as the international training and intervention arm of the German-based CONSENSUS Group. Now registered in London, CIM is dedicated to delivering high-quality training and engagement programs. Our courses are taught by experienced mediation and negotiation practitioners who are also available for field deployment and other engagements as needed.

CIM will comprise two key elements, the International Mediation Campus (IMC) and International Mediation Engagement (IME)

The International Mediation Campus (IMC) – The heart of CIM, continuing to provide top-tier mediation training. Over the next 12 months, we will expand our offerings to include advanced mediation courses tailored to specific contexts, as well as both foundational and advanced negotiation training.

Dr. Andrea Hartmann-Piraudeau, founder and CEO of CONSENSUS GmbH, and Board Member Alexandra Kieffer will remain actively engaged in both CIM and IMC. Having established IMC in 2020, we are now delighted to introduce Ian Rigden as the incoming CEO of CIM.

Ian brings a wealth of expertise in mediation, negotiation, and dialogue facilitation. Following a distinguished career in the British Army, he spent over seven years with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue in the Asia-Pacific region, specializing in peace, security, and humanitarian issues. He has also been an IMC Trainer for the past 18 months.

We are excited about the journey ahead-stay tuned for more updates!

International Mediation Campus (IM Campus) is a leading global institute based in Europe, specializing in certified training for mediation, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), negotiation, and conflict management skills. IMC offers comprehensive online programs designed to equip professionals worldwide with the expertise needed to become certified mediators. The curriculum meets international standards and is accredited by the International Mediation Institute (IMI) and the International School of Management (ISM). IMC employs a fair pricing system tailored to the purchasing power of participants‘ countries of residence, ensuring equitable access to quality education globally.

