EmmySoft interconnects recruiting

Start-up with pioneering SaaS solution and innovative go-to-market strategy wins over prominent investors

Founded in 2021, the start-up EmmySoft GmbH from Düsseldorf, Germany, is heralding its next growth phase with an investment of more than 4.5 million euros. Co-founders and CEOs Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz won over the investor Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG, the family office of Zimmermann Investment GmbH & Co. KG, as well as other well-known, experienced entrepreneurs.

The innovative approach: EmmySoft’s SaaS solution can build on existing ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) without rip-and-replace, so that current systems are modernized. The solution transforms the entire recruiting process for applicants, employers and headhunters, and offers a new kind of transparency. It creates unique collaboration, AI-based analysis of hard and soft skills, predictive analytics and well-founded decision support for hiring managers – not provided by ATS until now.

„In 2024, we will use the funding to drive added value for established ATS in the market and build up additional channel partners“ explains Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz adds: „The established market maturity of our software will enable us to drive international expansion, particularly with a focus on the American market.“

The innovative go-to-market strategy and the fact that the software is already being used by customers convinced the investors. Sven Wiszniewski, Investment Manager at Geschwister Oetker, explains: „In view of the current shortage of skilled workers, we see EmmySoft as a trendsetter. In our digital world, providing a solution that flexibly connects recruiters in order to place candidates in vacant positions more efficiently was long overdue.“ Patrick Zimmermann, Managing Director of Zimmermann Investment, takes a similar view: „With our expertise in SaaS, e-commerce, fintech and logistics, networking is a big issue for us. It is logical to push this aspect massively in recruiting as well. The world is global – and so are good candidates. EmmySoft overcomes the barriers that previously prevented us from bringing together stakeholders that would never have met through conventional channels.“

The software suite is designed as the interface between all stakeholders in the recruitment process. The interactive portal offers real-time information and communication as well as GDPR-compliant analyses including market insights. Instead of providing purely hard-skill information and only considering these skills in the application process, the evaluation solution also takes into account the personality of the applicants for suitable positions. Candidates and employers receive data-based statements and recommendations from the AI matches. For companies and headhunters who work with ATS in the recruiting process, this means that their vacancies are filled in an optimized way with the most suitable candidates. Applicants, in turn, receive concrete offers that fully correspond to their respective skills.

The two founders and CEOs of EmmySoft, Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz, have over two decades of experience in recruiting and the software industry, both in Germany and the USA. Just one year after its creation, the start-up acquired the Swiss company Softfactors AG – a valuable, strategic and practical addition to the development of EmmySoft. Christian Rampelt explains: „After years of evaluating the recruitment market, I have meticulously identified gaps in the software landscape that hinder optimal collaboration among stakeholders in the recruitment process, thereby preventing effective matching. Our team has developed a sophisticated software solution to connect systems with the goal of generating unprecedented collective value in the field of recruiting.“

About EmmySoft

EmmySoft GmbH is a start-up company from Düsseldorf founded in 2021. The focus is on software to optimize recruiting processes. The company has developed an innovative SaaS solution specifically for this purpose. The solution can build on existing ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) via an interface, without rip-and-replace. It transforms the entire recruiting process for applicants, employers and headhunters and offers a new kind of transparency. It provides comprehensive networking, AI-based evaluation of hard and soft skills, predictive analytics and well-founded decision support for hiring managers. With this technology, EmmySoft covers the white spots in recruiting across national borders and job advertisements. Using the EmmySoft solution significantly shortens application phases for employers and employees, allowing companies to fill vacancies in a modern way. The two founders Christian Rampelt and Nils Effertz have over 30 years of combined experience in the headhunting and recruiting segments as well as software technologies.

For further information: www.emmysoft.com

About Geschwister Oetker

With sales of almost EUR 2.5 billion and more than eight thousand employees, Geschwister Oetker Beteiligungen KG is an internationally active group of companies owned by the shareholders Alfred, Ferdinand and Julia Oetker. It emerged in November 2021 from the division of the former Oetker Group and comprises 144 individual companies in 35 countries. Geschwister Oetker is composed of the divisions: Sparkling Wine, Wine and Spirits (Henkell Freixenet); Food (Martin Braun Group); Specialty Chemicals (Budenheim); Hotel Management and Hotels (Oetker Collection); and Other Interests. Although Geschwister Oetker is a young company in the legal sense, it upholds a 130-year tradition of successful entrepreneurship. Its business practices are guided by the principle of responsibility as a family business that lives by its long-held values.

For further information: www.geschwister-oetker.com

About Zimmermann Investment

Zimmermann Investment GmbH & Co. KG is a family office based in the Sauerland region of Germany that specializes in IT and financial services, logistics and software-as-a-service. Founded after the successful sale of a family business in the food industry, Zimmermann Investment combines traditional values with modern management. Decades of experience in corporate management have given the company a strong foundation for success in a fast-changing market. The diverse portfolio demonstrates the flexibility and innovative strength of the family office. The company is passionately committed to the sustainable and future-orientated business development of its investments.

For further information: www.z-investment.de

