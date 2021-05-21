EMKA extends electromechanical swing handle series with Bluetooth variant

Wireless Agent-E now available with 256-bit encryption and Bluetooth

The demands on data security are increasing – especially in data centres and on server racks: to protect control cabinets even more securely against unauthorised access, EMKA is now equipping its Agent E Wireless swing handle series with AES 256-bit encryption. The expert for locking solutions is expanding the digital use of its system based on a new Bluetooth variant that enables personalised access via smartphone. EMKA is thus expanding its proven Agent E family to four variants with six different authentication methods – and for the two most important international radio frequencies (besides the EU, now also in the USA and Asia).

Agent E can be used for almost all commercially available server cabinets. In addition, it is used on control cabinets in production plants or other lockable cabinets with highly sensitive contents. In contrast to the usual security solutions on the market, the locking system is very flexible and can be used for almost all types of cabinets. The handle can be installed quickly and without great effort and can be integrated into existing infrastructures. In addition to the wired standard version, EMKA designed the wireless, battery-operated Agent E Wireless years ago. Today, four versions are available: wired, wireless, stand-alone, and Bluetooth-based.

The latest innovation is the Agent E Wireless which is now AES 256-bit encrypted, one of the most secure encryption methods for protecting data. To open the doors of the secured server racks or control cabinets, employees must identify themselves and have access to authorisation. For this purpose, there are five ways of authentication in two country-specific radio frequencies: The customer has the following options: access by keypad, 2-factor authentication, 4-eye principle, RFID transponder card, by remote opening and – most recently – by smartphone. Agent E offers another advantage as a wireless model: there is no need for complex cable routing. For example, if additional server cabinets are installed, these systems can be integrated directly into the existing network via radio.

The stand-alone variant can also be opened with an RFID card and is suitable for one or only a few cabinets that do not need to be centrally monitored. With this handle, the USB port, available with all these systems, is also used to configure access authorisations, time profiles and much more.

Secure access via smartphone

Furthermore, EMKA is now launching another wireless, battery-operated variant: the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Agent E enables personalised access via smartphone. The transmission is based on the transmission-safe Bluetooth standard. The control via smartphone is carried out using the EMKA app, which can be downloaded free of charge. Based on its comprehensive adapter solution, EMKA has also made these systems suitable for almost all commercially available server cabinets so that all Agent E variants can also be retrofitted with no problems. In this way, a uniform electronic locking solution with a monitoring function can be implemented in a data centre.

In addition to access control, both the wired and wireless versions of Agent E enable permanent monitoring and control of the opening and closing processes. For monitoring multiple enclosures, EMKA offers the appropriate software for centralised management and real-time monitoring. The user can manage many handles via the intelligent locking system, which significantly increases the data centre’s security. The company shows all information on the current status of the server cabinet doors in its management system in real-time.

About EMKA

The EMKA GROUP is the world market leader for closures, hinges and seals for use in switch and control cabinets. For more than 40 years, the company has been active in the fields of industry (control cabinet construction, refrigeration and air-conditioning technology, mechanical engineering) and transport (rail and commercial vehicles, mobile homes, etc.) with conventional and electronic closure solutions. The total range comprises 30,000 articles, which are developed, manufactured, finished and assembled at ten production sites in Germany, France, England, Spain, Bosnia, Serbia, China and India. In one of the two new plants in Bosnia, the company produces around 900 moulds a year for injection moulding and die casting – both for internal use and for external customers. With 2,100 employees, EMKA serves over 36,000 customers in 55 countries. In 2019, the company achieved a turnover of over 295 million euros.

EMKA is an expert in the casting of stainless steel, for zinc and aluminium die casting and in the injection moulding of high-performance plastics, as well as in the extrusion of rubber and plastic profiles. In addition, the company’s own punching, bending, turning, milling, surface coating or powder coating as well as the final assembly of the products of the modular programme ensure a unique vertical range of manufacture. For the realisation of individual customer solutions, EMKA has an experienced team of designers, developers and constructors. The company sets standards in quality, vertical range of manufacture, delivery performance and innovations. EMKA: Ingenious Locking Technology.

Company-Contact

EMKA Beschlagteile GmbH & Co. KG

DR. Ralf Kloth

Langenberger Straße 32

42551 Velbert

Phone: +49 (0) 20 51-273 337

Fax: +49 (0) 20 51-273 112

E-Mail: presse@emka.de

Url: http://www.emka.com

Press

additiv pr GmbH & Co. KG

Marius Schenkelberg

Herzog-Adolf-Strasse 3

56410 Montabaur

Phone: +49 (0) 2602 950 9925

Fax: +49 (0) 26 02-950 99 17

E-Mail: ms@additiv-pr.de

Url: http://www.additiv-pr.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.