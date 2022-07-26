Elektros, Inc. (OTC:ELEK) Receives Proposal from the ROBRADY Group to Advance Patent Pending for Disruptive Battery Charging Technology

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in the Electric Mobility space, Today Announced That the Company Has Received a Proposal from the Renowned ROBRADY Company to Advance Elektros’ Patent Pending for the Multi-Port Charging Assembly.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has received a proposal from the ROBRADY group to help advance the company’s patent pending for their long-awaited multi-port charging technology. ROBRADY, a 21-year-old firm based out of Florida, is well known for bringing company’s concepts to fruition. Led by Rob Brady, the company has a team of noble engineers and a proven track record of completing patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Elektros first filed the patent for the multi-port charging technology in October 2021 where Mr. Bleier, CEO of Elektros, stated “we believe this technology could be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry. We plan to not only include it in our own designs, but aggressively market the technology to the major electric vehicle companies, as well.”

Elektros is strongly considering the opportunity to onboard the ROBRADY team and looks forward to advancing their patent as quickly and efficiently as possible. Both companies recognize the significance of the emerging battery technology and look forward to the opportunity to work together to advance the electric era of mobility.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

About ROBRADY

The 21-year-old firm led by Rob Brady is well-known for its award-winning product designs, production, and capitalization. Through these, the company helps underfunded startups bring concepts to fruition. Working with a vast array of business models, from startups to Fortune 10 companies, the ROBRADY team owns the insights needed to add capitalization to its services.

ROBRADY is known for their work in transportation, designing products like Segway, Vectrix, boats, vehicles, and even electric folding bicycles. ROBRADY insists that electric is the way of the future.

Website: https://www.robrady.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains „forward-looking statements“ that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words „may,“ „would,“ „will,“ „expect,“ „estimate,“ „can,“ „believe,“ „potential,“ and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Website: https://elek.world/

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

https://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=US2861761029

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Company-Contact

Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc.

16950 North Bay Road, Suite 1803

33160 Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Phone:

E-Mail: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Url: https://elek.world/

Press

Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc.

16950 North Bay Road, Suite 1803

33160 Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Phone:

E-Mail: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Url: https://elek.world/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.