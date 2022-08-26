Elektros Announces Initial Delivery of Tesla Vehicles for its Electric Rental Car Operations

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in providing Electric Mobility solutions, announces delivery of initial vehicles for its all-electric rental car fleet.

The company is pleased to announce receipt of its initial Tesla Model 3 vehicles, with additional deliveries expected in the coming days and weeks.

Based on quicker than expected delivery timeline, the Company now anticipates operations could potentially be ready for consumers before the end of the third quarter 2022.

The renowned Tesla Model 3 has an estimated 358-mile range on a single charge and accelerates from 0-60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds. The Company foresees high demand from consumers who want to experience Tesla vehicles for the first time without having to purchase the vehicle.

The initial vehicles will first become available through Turo, a carsharing app, and will be delivered in South Florida before expanding across the nation. The company will also look to leverage its contacts in the real estate market for potential collaborations and partnerships with hotel and retail travel locations.

With sustainability always in mind, Elektros continues to pioneer solutions for accessible and affordable car rental alternatives that also aid in reducing the carbon footprint for the future.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

