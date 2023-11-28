ELB The Future of Sustainable Construction in Magdeburg

As part of the transition towards becoming a climate-positive city, the Eterra Group is setting sustainable standards for the real estate industry with its Eco Land Building (ELB). Focusing on the implementation of the EU Taxonomy Regulation and the European Green Deal requirements, the Eterra Group is shaping the future of construction in the present.

Sustainability as a guiding principle of the Eterra Group

The Eterra Group, a renowned construction management and development company based in Magdeburg, specializes in project development, land development, and new residential projects. Quality, sustainability, and tradition form the common thread of their tailored solutions.

The vision of the Eterra Group: Transformation through innovation

Sven Bading, Managing Director of Eterra Group GmbH, emphasizes the need for innovative and future-oriented real estate companies to implement the transition to sustainable housing in the long term. The Eterra Group is determined to take this path and sees the implementation of ESG guidelines and the EU Taxonomy Regulation as an opportunity to actively shape the transformative process.

EU Taxonomy Regulation: A guide to ecological sustainability

The EU Taxonomy Regulation, as part of the EU Green Deal, focuses on the environmental aspect of ESG criteria. Legally adopted since July 2020, it establishes six environmental objectives, including climate protection, adaptation to climate change, and sustainable use of resources. These criteria serve as a guide for environmentally sustainable economic activities, with at least one of the six environmental objectives having a significantly positive impact.

Technical assessment criteria for the construction industry

Starting in January 2022, the technical assessment criteria will also apply to the construction and real estate sector. This includes new construction, renovation, individual measures, and the acquisition of real estate. The trend towards sustainable construction is becoming increasingly relevant in the industry, not only due to EU regulations but also because of real advantages for construction companies.

Economic advantages of sustainable construction: Facts and figures

Sustainable construction not only means environmental protection but also comes with economic benefits. Green buildings can lead to lower operating costs, and research shows that sustainable technologies could enable savings of up to 410 billion euros per year in energy expenses. Grants from KfW and funding programs for energy-efficient construction in Germany emphasize the economic viability of sustainable construction projects.

The challenge of documentation requirements and digital solutions

EU regulations emphasize the responsibility of companies in the field of sustainability. One challenge concerns the increasing documentation requirements, which require enhanced expertise and digitalization in the construction industry within the framework of ESG criteria. Companies like Eterra Group rely on innovative solutions to ensure transparent and efficient documentation along the supply chain.

ELB and the future of sustainable construction in Magdeburg

Sustainable construction is not only an obligation in the context of EU regulations but also offers opportunities for companies. The Eterra Group is leading the way in Magdeburg, setting a clear example of quality, sustainability, and tradition in the real estate industry with the Eco Land Building. Sven Bading emphasizes that the transition to sustainable living is not only seen as a challenge but above all as an opportunity by the responsible parties of Eterra Group to actively shape the future.

Magdeburg’s urban master plan: Future neighborhood on former industrial site

A visionary and groundbreaking urban master plan is being developed on the approximately 30-hectare Fahlberg-List site in the southeast of the state capital Magdeburg. Sven Bading explains that this future project promises not only sustainable development but also a climate-positive orientation. With approximately 3,000 new apartments and 1,000 jobs, the former industrial area will be transformed into an innovative, mixed-use neighborhood. The charm of its industrial history will be preserved, with the old tracks and silo remaining as landmarks.

This innovative and climate-resilient neighborhood uniquely combines living, working, culture, and leisure. It consciously creates a connection to the surrounding area, the Magdeburg city center, and the Intel campus. Various commercial use concepts, diverse housing typologies, and varied spaces will be integral parts of the neighborhood. Public spaces with different qualities of stay will shape the image, while the green center will provide space for nature and recreation.

The Elbe riverfront, previously unused, will be revitalized and made accessible. A lively 1,200-meter-long Elbe promenade will run along the waterfront, completing the Elbe cycle path and creating an idyllic connection between urban life and nature-oriented recreation.

Sven Bading and the responsible parties of Eterra Group are convinced that this future project, which is expected to be completed by 2035, will be a milestone for Magdeburg’s sustainable urban development. The former industrial brownfields of RAW and Fahlberg-List will be transformed into a vibrant city quarter that not only creates modern living space but also plays an active role in climate protection. As the driving force behind this transformation, the Eterra Group aims to transform the Eterra Construction division from an energy consumer to a producing and balancing element. Through its sustainable orientation and positive contribution to decarbonizing the global economy, the Eterra Group is contributing to the greater whole. This is not just a modern small town emerging here but a vibrant symbol of the unity of tradition, innovation, and environmental consciousness.

Author: Chanel Ehlers

Project Manager & Blogger

About the Author:

Chanel is a passionate project manager for future-oriented companies, and her passion is blogging and sharing ideas that enrich the world and make it a better, long-term sustainable place.

Die Eterra Gruppe ist ein innovatives und zukunftsorientiertes Immobilienunternehmen aus Magdeburg, das sich für nachhaltiges Wohnen einsetzt. Das Unternehmen bietet ein breites Leistungsspektrum an und arbeitet eng mit seinen Kunden und Investoren zusammen, um individuellen Bedürfnisse zu erfüllen.

Contact

ETERRA Gruppe GmbH

Matthias Claßen

Halberstädter Straße 13

39112 Magdeburg

Phone: +49 (0) 391 6111 5868

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.eterragruppe.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.