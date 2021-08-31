EISA Award 2021-2022 for ZENEC”s VW-Infotainer Z-E2055

ZENEC’s multimedia system for VW is awarded in the category “In-Car Integration” with the internationally renowned EISA Award

With its awards, the EISA (European Imaging and Sound Association), an international association of 60 trade journals and online magazines from more than 30 countries, annually honors innovative products and trend-setting new developments. This year, the award-winning products include a vehicle-specific multimedia system from ZENEC”s: The Z-E2055, specially developed for vehicles of the VW Golf V and VI platforms, is awarded “Best Product” by the renowned EISA trade journalists in the category “IN-CAR INTEGRATION 2021-2022”.

Like the ZENEC Z-E3766 in 2020-2021, the Z-E2055 can convince the expert committee across the board. “ZENEC”s Z-E2055 multimedia receiver brings next-generation infotainment to the dashboard of the Golf V, Golf VI and many other vehicles from the Volkswagen Group,” states the EISA committee. “The capacitive, touch-sensitive full-colour 9in display acts as the window to the Z-E2055″s dizzying array of talents, from EQ of its 4x50w audio system to parking sensor and climate control integration.”

The EISA is enthusiastic about the extensive equipment of the ZENEC infotainer and especially about its ease of use: “Connectivity includes Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HDMI and USB, all made easy to use thanks its logical operating.”

The brand Zenec stands for pure in-car multimedia. Moniceivers, naviceivers, monitors sum to a well rounded portfolio of in-car products. Added to that are accessory components like rear view cameras. All Zenec devices are perfectly compatible with one another.

The Zenec multimedia range is perceived to follow the edge of technology, but also to stand out with an exceptional price/performance value. Yet, quality before quantity is the other important maxim given, Zenec is strictly adhering to.

In 2008, Zenec brought the first E>GO model onto the market, thereby immediately establishing a completely new category of device: the vehicle-specific naviceiver. E>GOs are a perfect fit – visually and technically – in the respective target vehicle, without additional bezels, adapters and hours of installation work.

