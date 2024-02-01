EHOTEL: TOP 100 RECOGNITION FOR INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY IN BUSINESS TRAVEL 2024

Berlin, February 1 – ehotel AG, a leader in innovation for business travel hotel bookings, has been honored with the prestigious TOP 100 Seal for 2024, recognizing the company’s outstanding innovative strength and commitment to sustainability.

The award ceremony will take place on Friday, June 28, in picturesque Weimar, during the German Mittelstand Summit, an influential event that brings together personalities from business and politics. This significant event will be attended by top representatives from successful medium-sized companies, government officials, and experts from various sectors. Prominent jury members include renowned innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke and science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar.

ehotel stands out with its META-SEARCH technology and innovative processes that enable efficient and environmentally conscious hotel booking. Notably, the company’s efforts in sustainability, such as the transparency of carbon footprints and offering hotels with electric vehicle charging stations, are commendable. These measures highlight ehotel’s commitment to eco-friendly business travel and the promotion of electromobility.

„Our award reflects our endeavor to shape the hotel booking market with innovative and sustainable solutions,“ says Fritz Zerweck, CEO of ehotel.

For more information about ehotel AG and its innovative hotel booking solutions, please visit www.ehotelag.com

TOP 100: The Competition

Since 1993, compamedia has awarded the TOP 100 seal for exceptional innovation strength and above-average success in innovation to medium-sized enterprises. The scientific direction has been in the hands of Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke since 2002. Franke is the founder and director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Vienna University of Economics and Business. With 26 research awards and over 200 publications, he is internationally recognized as one of the leading innovation researchers. The mentor of TOP 100 is science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar. Project partners include the Fraunhofer Society for the Advancement of Applied Research and the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (BVMW). The magazines manager magazin and impulse support the company comparison as media partners, and ZEIT für Unternehmer is a cooperation partner. More information and registration at www.top100.de

The ehotel® hotel booking platform bundles the accommodation offerings of all providers worldwide on one platform through META-SEARCH technology. The Berlin-based company is focusing its business on holistic support of hotel bookings and the associated services for business customers. By integrating tools and services into the systems of the companies in question and through specially developed payment and billing solutions, ehotel® ensures optimised processes, end-to-end expenditure control, compliance and cost savings for the customer. The booking platform has been repeatedly recognised for its quality of service by the German Institute for Service Quality and the market research institute ServiceValue among others. www.ehotelag.com

