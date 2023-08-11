Storopack“s new DRAINplus drainage and infiltration system with large absorption surface

Storopack is now launching its fully closed DRAINplus drainage and infiltration system, which is a preassembled all-in-one system suitable for multiple applications, including drainage of collected water, gradual infiltration of rainwater into the ground, and water treatment. DRAINplus provides users with an efficient drainage solution featuring a large absorption surface that can take in a high volume of water. Made from recycled material, DRAINplus itself is 100 percent recyclable – and now available in Germany, Benelux, and France.

Fast and Convenient Installation

DRAINplus features an internal perforated pipe surrounded by geosynthetic beads and a geotextile filter as well as a sturdy polyethylene mesh to stabilize the pipe system. Thanks to its large absorption surface of up to 1.25 square meters per linear meter, the drainage and infiltration system can take in a high volume of water. The pipes come in lengths of one, three, or six meters and a diameter of 110/300 millimeters or 160/370 millimeters (pipe diameter/DRAINplus diameter). All of the pipe variants are available in the SN 4 and SN 8 classifications. DRAINplus benefits installers and tradespeople, as it saves time and reduces the number of workers and machines necessary. The fully closed pipes can be bent in any direction for especially quick, simple, and ergonomic installation – either lengthwise or on an interconnected level. Each pipe comes with a coupler, allowing users to conveniently connect the pipes to each other.

A low weight also helps accelerate installation: one meter of pipe weighs 1.4 kilograms with a diameter of 300 millimeters and 2.1 kilograms with a diameter of 370 millimeters. DRAINplus can be used horizontally or vertically, ensuring maximum flexibility in property drainage and simplifying implementation of different drainage solutions.

1874 als Johannes Reichenecker Lederfabrik gegründet, ist die Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH mit Sitz in Metzingen, Deutschland, seit 1959 Spezialist für Schutzverpackungen. Die weltweit tätige Unternehmensgruppe produziert und liefert maßgeschneiderte und flexible Schutzverpackungen für unterschiedliche Industriebereiche. Storopack ist mit eigenen Produktionsstätten und Standorten in Europa, Nordamerika, Südamerika, Asien und Australien vertreten. Weltweit arbeiten rund 2.520 Mitarbeiter für Storopack. Im Jahr 2018 hat Storopack einen Umsatz von 476 Millionen Euro erwirtschaftet. Produkte von Storopack sind in mehr als 50 Ländern erhältlich. Weitere Informationen unter www.storopack.com

