Ecosia and BioTara Join Forces to Protect Amazonian Rainforests together with Local Communities

BioTara AG is pleased to announce a partnership with Ecosia, the search engine that plants and protects trees. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our shared mission to protect vital ecosystems and promote sustainable development.

Ecosia, renowned for its innovative approach to reforestation, has joined BioTara AG as a lead investor. This strategic alliance brings together two organizations committed to holistic regeneration of biodiversity hotspots.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

– Ecosia becomes a lead investor in BioTara AG

– Ecosia gains a seat on BioTara’s board of directors

– Shared vision: Working with Amazonian communities to preserve vital ecosystems

Ecosia’s Agroforestry Investment Specialist, Mathias Schmidt, commented: „Holistic regeneration of the planet starts with working with the local community and investing in them long term. Our partnership with BioTara will allow us to support sustainable wild oil production and community-driven initiatives in the Amazon to rejuvenate and preserve vital ecosystems.“

BioTara CEO John Goedschalk added: „We’re excited about the expertise, resources, and global network that Ecosia brings to the table. Together, we’ll work towards creating sustainable economic opportunities in the Amazon, promoting forest conservation, and driving positive change in the bioeconomy.“

About Ecosia

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Ecosia is the world“s largest not-for-profit search engine. The tech company dedicates 100% of its profits to the planet and has collaborated with local communities in over 35 countries to plant more than 200 million trees. In 2014 Ecosia was the first company in Germany to be accredited as a B Corporation and in 2017 it built the first of a growing portfolio of solar plants, which now produce enough energy to power all searches twice over. In 2018 Ecosia gave away its shares to the Purpose Foundation, to assure that it can never be sold and that no one, including the founder, can profit or receive dividends from the company. Ecosia was founded by Christian Kroll in 2009.

Visit www.ecosia.org to learn more.

About BioTara AG

BioTara is at the forefront of sustainable carbon negative wild oil production for the personal care and food industry. The company’s unique partnership model aims to:

1. Locally produce sustainable wild oils from rainforest biodiversity

2. Empower local communities by creating 100 locally-owned Bioeconomy ventures and 10,000 jobs

3. Protect 4.0 million hectares of tropical rainforest

4. Sequester over 3.2 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually

This partnership between Ecosia and BioTara represents a powerful alliance in the fight against deforestation and climate change, while promoting sustainable economic development for forest-based communities in the Amazon region.

Visit www.biotara.earth to learn more

