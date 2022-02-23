ecoDMS Update 21.12 with Artificial Intelligence and New Features Released

Document, file, and data archiving is even more convenient with ecoDMS update 21.12 thanks to AI technology and new archiving functions.

ecoDMS GmbH has released a brand-new update for the popular document management system. ecoDMS build 21.12 is brimming with new, intelligent features for archiving documents. A special highlight is the new artificial intelligence for barcode recognition. This state-of-the-art AI technology is also at the top of the future development plan of ecoDMS.

Artificial Intelligence

The brand-new AI for barcodes provides ecoDMS with state-of-the-art technology for the automatic recognition of all barcodes. The artificial intelligence recognises barcodes of various types at any position in a document. For example, the software recognizes and reads QR barcodes, EAN codes, Swiss G1 barcodes, and many more. This AI technology will be integrated even deeper in ecoDMS in the future.

X-Invoices

ecoDMS includes intelligent features for quick, easy, secure, and long-term archiving of (paper) documents, emails, files, and information. Filing coded X-invoices will now be very easy with ecoDMS. This is because ecoDMS now recognises, converts, and archives X-invoices. In a background operation, the document management system automatically converts the encoded invoice into a readable PDF when archiving. Moreover, you can apply classification templates to invoices for automatic association and archiving.

Snapshot 2 Archive

The new ecoDMS Snapshopt feature allows you to create screen shots on your computer and archive them immediately in the document management system. When archiving, ecoDMS stores the image as a searchable PDF. Recognizing classification templates is also possible here.

User Sessions in the Settings Dialogue

You can individually configure ecoDMS for companies and private individuals. For example, the integrated Settings dialogue allows users to create custom document types with retention periods, folder structures with access permissions, individual classification attributes, statuses, etc. As of Build 21.12, user can also manage user sessions. Administrators can now see which users are actively connected to the document management system. ecoDMS displays the user name, the application used (e.g. desktop client or web client) and the time of the last activity. As an option, an administrator can terminate sessions that are no longer needed. This frees simultaneous connections to allow other users to log in.

Dynamic Date for Classification Templates

Classification templates enable automatic document recognition, archiving, classification, and permissions. These are set up quickly and easily with the integrated template designer. Intelligent functions then automatically assign the correct date, target folder, document type, etc. to the incoming documents in ecoDMS. With this update, date fields can now be dynamically pre-populated with values. Numerous values can be used for the original date to determine the dynamic date. For example, resubmission dates can be assigned automatically. An example for this is: Resubmission = archiving date + 7 days. If you save the dynamic date in a template, ecoDMS automatically adjusts the selected period. When the classification template is recognised, ecoDMS automatically captures the resubmission date.

Sorting the Card View

You can customize the ecoDMS user interface and the document order for each workstation. You can choose between the modern view of all documents in card form or the conventional table list. Sorting the displayed documents in the modern cards view can be configured with the ecoDMS update. The documents can be sorted by all available ecoDMS attributes. The available sorting options are ascending and descending order.

New system permission

You can share documents with third parties via the internet and make them available for external download. A separate system permission is now available in ecoDMS for this feature. The administrator can assign it to selected ecoDMS users. In addition, ecoDMS always logs the use of the feature in the history.

For more information on the update, refer to the official ecoDMS changelog. Current screen shots of the individual features are displayed in the function overview on the ecoDMS website.

These and many more details about the software from ecoDMS GmbH from Aachen are available at www.ecodms.de

In the digital world and the related directives concerning the storage of files, emails, documents and information, an electronic archive and the management of such data and documents is becoming increasingly important.

ecoDMS GmbH offers first-class software for archiving and managing documents and automating company processes. With particularly fair pricing models and user-friendly, customisable software applications, the company targets small, medium-sized and large corporate customers as well as private users.

The creation of ecoDMS began in 2004 with planning and implementing a software for digitally processing incoming emails for a large customer of applord GmbH. Based on its many years of experience in the areas of document archiving and workflow management, applord successfully implemented the project and developed ecoDMS Server. Today, this forms the basis of the document management system ecoDMS.

The large interest in the software and a steadily growing customer base led to the founding of ecoDMS GmbH. On 1 October 2014, managing directors Michael Schmitz and Helge Lühmann founded ecoDMS GmbH in Aachen as a new pillar of applord Holding Europe. applord GmbH transferred all distribution rights of the „ecoDMS“ software package to ecoDMS GmbH. Already, the IT company has thousands of satisfied users all over Europe. More than half of those are business clients spanning all kinds of industries and company sizes.

The ecoDMS product family is constantly being expanded with powerful, practical, easy-to-use and affordable software:

ecoDMS: Document Management System for Archiving, Managing and Finding all Data/ Information/ Documents

ecoWORKZ: Smart Workflows and Video Chat for ecoDMS

ecoMAILZ: Automatic Email Archive for all Incoming and Outgoing Emails Including Attachments.

ecoWorkflow: Automation of All Business Processes

With unique development, sales and pricing models, ecoDMS GmbH stands out among the numerous competitors. The environmentally friendly use of a modern sales without requiring data carriers and postal delivery, and no third-party licenses, enable sensationally fair prices. The prices for the full versions of the software are unique in the industry.

ecoDMS GmbH sells its products through the internet. With just a few mouse-clicks, customers can purchase licenses and support in the online shop. The software is immediately dispatched via e-mail, making it environmentally friendly.

Prior to purchasing, prospective users can always refer to the ecoDMS website for detailed information. All sales, price and product information are available for download here. The free manuals describe in detail the installation steps, settings and functions of the standard products.

There are also free videos and trial versions for a non-obligatory software test of our standard products.

ecoDMS GmbH has its headquarters in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Together with the companies applord from North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany and applord Information Technologies from Carinthia in Austria, ecoDMS forms the strong service network of the applord group of companies (applord Holding Europe GmbH). All companies operate throughout Europe.

The applord group stands for state-of-the-art, sophisticated IT. applord group combines a broad product and services spectrum, from the development of custom software solutions to standardised software applications and managing large IT projects.

