ecoDMS PDF Editor: Applying Custom Stamps and Comments to Archived PDFs

Aachen, January 2021. ecoDMS helps users to quickly and easily archive, manage, and find documents from their PC, smart phone and tablet. The software offers a large scope of functions like: Automatic document archiving and backup, filtering and search functions (incl. full-text search), export, version management, PDF editor, and much more. The Aachen-based software manufacturer is now sharing details of the integrated PDF editor.

The ecoDMS PDF editor allows the application of annotations to already archived files. This includes the application of stamps which clarify the processing status. A practical example for this is the “Reviewed on [Date] by [Person]” stamp.

When a document has been reviewed by the responsible department in the organization, such a virtual stamp can be applied. This procedure is similar to the application of a real stamp in ink. In this case, the stamp is applied via mouse click in the preview pane of the document in ecoDMS Client. If documents are not finalised, the “Edit” button opens the PDF editor. The stamp can either be selected from a list of company templates or created manually for a specific process. Saving the document automatically creates a new version. This new version contains the stamp. When the PDF is opened or viewed in the preview pane, the stamp also displays. The original file also remains in the archive and can be opened via version management any time.

Applying a stamp is one example for using the PDF editor. The editor can also be used to apply any type of comment or image to PDF files. The integrated placeholders in the PDF editor support the user when applying important information. It allows, for example, the addition of username, date and time. This information is particularly helpful when creating templates, as the system automatically populates these fields when saving the document. The templates may contain preconfigured text, placeholders and graphics. Examples for the use of placeholders could be “Paid on at by ” on an invoice or the comment “Reviewed on at by ” on contracts.

The PDF editor as well as several more archiving functions represents an integral part of the full version. ecoDMS version 18.09 (apu) is available for 89.00 incl. 19% VAt in the ecoDMS online shop at www.ecodms.de For more information about digitalisation and archiving, go to the ecoDMS GmbH website at www.ecodms.de

About ecoDMS GmbH

In the digital world and the related directives concerning the storage of files, emails, documents and information, an electronic archive is becoming increasingly important. ecoDMS GmbH is offering first-class archiving software for companies and private persons at extremely fair conditions.

Company Profile

ecoDMS GmbH, based in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany), offers archiving software for private users, SMEs and large corporations. With a unique development and pricing model, ecoDMS GmbH stands out among the numerous competitors. The environmentally friendly use of a modern sales channel without requiring data carriers and postal delivery and no third-party licences enables sensationally fair prices. The price for the archiving system including full-text recognition and all plugins is unique.

The creation of ecoDMS began in 2004 with planning and implementing a software for digitally processing incoming emails for a large customer of applord GmbH. Based on the many years of experience in the field of document archiving and workflow, applord GmbH successfully implemented this project and developed the ecoDMS Server. This ecoDMS Server today forms the foundation of the ecoDMS archiving software.

The large interest in the software and a steadily growing customer base led to the foundation of ecoDMS GmbH. On 1 October 2014, managing directors Michael Schmitz and Helge Lühmann founded ecoDMS GmbH in Aachen as a new pillar of applord Holding Europe. All distribution rights of the “ecoDMS Archive” software package were transferred from applord GmbH to ecoDMS GmbH. Already, the IT company has thousands of satisfied users all over Europe. More than half of those are business clients spanning all kinds of industries and company sizes.

Together with applord and applord Information Technologies, ecoDMS forms the strong service partnership of applord Holding Europe GmbH. The company locations in Germany and Austria operate across Europe. The applord group stands for state-of-the-art, sophisticated IT. applord group combines a broad product and services spectrum from the development of custom software solutions to standardised software applications and managing large IT projects.

Unique Sales Model

ecoDMS sells its products through the internet. With just a few mouse-clicks, customers can purchase licences and support in the online shop. The software is immediately dispatched environmentally friendly via e-mail. Prior to purchasing, prospective users can always refer to the manufacturer’s website for detailed information. All sales, price and product information are downloadable. The manuals describe in detail the installation steps, settings and functions of the products. Moreover, there are free videos and a demo version.

Contact

ecoDMS GmbH

Ralf Schmitz

Dresdener Straße 1

52068 Aachen

Phone: 0049 241 47572 01

E-Mail: news@ecodms.de

Url: https://www.ecodms.de

