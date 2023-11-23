Eco Land Building (ELB) ETERRA’s Vision for Sustainable Construction in the Present

Magdeburg, November 21, 2023 – The world is facing one of its greatest challenges in history: climate change. In the midst of this global change, the ETERRA Group from Magdeburg emerges as a pioneer of sustainable construction. Their Eco Land Building (ELB) program promises not only a change in the cityscape of Magdeburg, but also a significant contribution to global climate protection. Quality, sustainability, and tradition form the foundation on which the future of construction rests.

The challenge of the construction industry: Carving an ecological footprint in stone?

The construction industry is one of the largest consumers of natural resources worldwide. In the midst of this dilemma, the ETERRA Group is embarking on a paradigm shift: moving away from wasteful use towards a sustainable style of construction. With its headquarters in Magdeburg, a city transitioning into a climate-positive metropolis, ETERRA aims to initiate an ecological revolution in the heart of Europe through Eco Land Building.

ETERRA Group: Construction management with heart and mind

The ETERRA Group, a German construction management and development company, specializes in project development, land development, and property development. New residential projects in particular are their focus. But their ambitions go even further: they not only want to create real estate, but also make a contribution to a sustainable future.

ELB: The common thread in sustainable real estate projects

The trio of quality, sustainability, and tradition runs through all projects of the ETERRA Group. This common thread is not only reflected in the external appearance of the buildings, but also in the innovative solutions tailored to the individual needs of customers.

Eco Land Building: A milestone for sustainable construction

The construction industry faces the challenge of minimizing its ecological footprint while also operating economically. This is where the ETERRA Group’s Eco Land Building comes into play. In collaboration with partners, the project development not only provides consultation and brokerage services, but also relies on cutting-edge technologies to reduce the carbon emissions of buildings to zero.

ESG criteria: A guidepost for sustainable construction decisions

Sustainability in the construction industry is becoming increasingly important. The ETERRA Group has not only recognized this change, but also internalized the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria in the construction industry. Compliance with these criteria is not only an ethical decision, but is also driven by national and international laws such as the EU Taxonomy.

ETERRA’s outlook for the future: Current projects and visions

The ETERRA Group not only expresses its visions in words, but also implements them in concrete projects. The Ostseebad Binz, the Teltow project, and the Kalkberger Höfe quarter are just a few examples of sustainable construction in the present. In particular, the ELBHafen project, which covers a total area of 300,000 m² along the Elbe River, marks a step towards a climate-neutral location in Magdeburg.

Conclusion: Sustainable construction as the cornerstone for the future

In a world where resources are becoming scarce and the climate is changing, sustainable construction is not an option, but a necessity. The ETERRA Group from Magdeburg makes a groundbreaking contribution with its Eco Land Building, not only for the city, but also for the global construction industry. Quality, sustainability, and tradition not only form the common thread, but also the cornerstone for a future-oriented era of construction.

Author: Chanel Ehlers

Project Manager & Blogger

Chanel is a passionate project manager for forward-thinking companies, and her passion is blogging and publishing ideas that enrich the world and make it a better, long-term sustainable place.

Die Eterra Gruppe ist ein innovatives und zukunftsorientiertes Immobilienunternehmen aus Magdeburg, das sich für nachhaltiges Wohnen einsetzt. Das Unternehmen bietet ein breites Leistungsspektrum an und arbeitet eng mit seinen Kunden und Investoren zusammen, um individuellen Bedürfnisse zu erfüllen.

