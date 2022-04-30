Easy bass upgrade: AXTON’s active subwoofer ATB20A

Ideal for retrofitting in cars and motorhomes: AXTON’s compact active bass box ATB20A is a potent, fast fit bass solution for any vehicle.

With the ATB20A the third generation of the popular AXTON active subwoofers with passive cone gets the most comprehensive upgrade ever: a new, even more efficient amplifier module, a new woofer that plays even deeper and with more power than before, and a new surface that is particularly robust and durable.

Compact, high-performance and of modern design, the ATB20A is designed for music lovers who do not want to compromise on luggage space or bass on the road. Dimensions of 315 x 275 x 330 mm allow flexible positioning of the bass box in larger vehicles such as motorhomes or trucks, as well as the saving of trunk space in small vehicles.

The surface of the bass box is coated with a high-strength, durable textured paint, as used in professional PA technology. That provides protection against undesirable damage that can occur in the trunk, and makes it easier to care for the bass box.

The newly developed 20 cm woofer and the new passive cone have a one-piece construction with special geometry for precise bass reproduction – even at high excursions. The combination of the light cone material and the powerful magnet drive results in a very high efficiency.

The integrated amplifier delivers 100 watts RMS and makes for tight, powerful bass. The amp module is mounted in a protected position at the rear of the housing. Nevertheless settings can be easily made at any time.

The compact active bass box has all necessary setting options onboard. These include an integrated electronic 12 dB/octave low pass filter, tunable between 50 – 150 Hz, as well as a variable phase shift (0 – 180°), input gain and a bass boost (0 – 12 dB).

AXTON’s enclosed subwoofer has RCA inputs and high-level inputs with auto turn-on function. As a result the universal ATB20A is well equipped for a simple direct connection to OEM radios, multimedia and navigation systems having no remote output. A bass level remote control is included in the kit.

The brand AXTON has been popular with car enthusiasts for almost 30 years. AXTON’s products are regularly recognized in trade magazines for their high price performance ratio. The range includes amplifiers and various loudspeakers for car retrofitting: component and coaxial systems, bass boxes, and also compact under seat woofers.

Contact

ACR

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041562696447

Fax: 0041562696464

E-Mail: Denny.Krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.axton.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.