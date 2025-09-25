Advancing Digital Transformation Across Borders

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit APAC will take place on November 25 and 26, 2025, in Singapore. This premier event will convene global experts, innovators, and practitioners to explore the cutting-edge developments in E-Invoicing, Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC), tax compliance, and cross-border interoperability. With a strong focus on regulatory evolution and digital readiness, the summit will serve as a vital platform for shaping the future of digital business processes in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

During the conference on November 25 and 26, participants can expect:

+ Presentations covering topics such as cross-border interoperability, Peppol developments, real-time reporting mandates, and the role of compliance in driving innovation

+ High level panel discussions exploring how to drive digitization across APAC

+ Interactive Roundtables enabling in-depth, peer-to-peer discussions on emerging challenges and practical solutions

Exclusive Networking Opportunities:

Attendees will also benefit from a range of networking events, including the Icebreaker Reception and the Networking Dinner-providing a relaxed and engaging atmosphere to connect with industry peers, government representatives, and solution providers.

More information on the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Singapore: https://www.exchange-summit.com/events/apac/agenda

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

