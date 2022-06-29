E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Lisbon

Location: Epic Sana Lisboa Hotel

Street: Av. Eng. Duarte Pacheco 15

City: 1070 – Lisbon (Germany)

Start: 26.09.2022 09:00 Uhr

End: 28.09.2022 17:00 Uhr

Entry: 900.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

When and where

September 26 to 28, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal

Short description

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Lisbon from September 26 to 28, 2022. At this global platform you will get in-depth information about recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing, E-Reporting and beyond. You will also get in personal contact with leading experts from governments and industries to expand your network. On Monday, September 26 you have the opportunity to start the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit by attending two pre-conference workshops and the Icebreaker Reception in the evening, the conference itself will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday September 27 and 28, 2022.

Key topics to be covered

+ Europe heading towards a common model for Decentralised Exchange of E-Invoices and Tax Related Data

+ What should be the next steps for truly global interoperability?

+ Continuous Transaction Controls: What (multinational) companies expect from Tax-Authorities and Solution-Providers

+ Key findings and recommendations following the European Commission´s Study on „VAT in the Digital Age“

+ Hyper automation trends enhancing performance in AP processes

+ Latest country updates from France, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Poland, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Serbia, the U.S., Middle East, and Africa

Attending

Participation is possible on-site as well as online. Registration fees range from EUR 900 to EUR 2950. Special rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices are available. These tickets are limited and will be granted upon request and examination.

For more information, agenda and registration visit

www.exchange-summit.com/lisbon

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

