E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Singapore

Location: Pan Pacific Orchard Hotel

Street: Claymore Rd 10

City: 229540 – Singapore (Germany)

Start: 25.11.2025 09:00 Uhr

End: 26.11.2025 16:00 Uhr

Entry: 1300.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit is returning to Singapore on 25 and 26 November 2025. Join this premier global platform to gain deep insights into the latest developments and emerging trends in E-Invoicing, with a special focus on the dynamic APAC region.

Connect directly with key decision-makers and leading experts from government and industry to exchange knowledge and expand your professional network. Take advantage of excellent networking opportunities, starting with the Icebreaker Reception on 24 November. The two-day conference will run on Tuesday and Wednesday, 25-26 November, and includes a Networking Dinner open to all delegates.

Here are some of the agenda highlights:

+Architecting Singapore’s Nationwide InvoiceNow Ecosystem – User Centric Lessons Decoded

Bill Xiao, Deputy Director, E-Invoicing Project Office, IMDA

+Peppol eInvoicing: Evolving With the New Reality

Andre Hoddevik Secretary General, OpenPeppol

+Driving Digitalisation Across APAC (Panel Discussion)

+Global Interoperability: From Strategic Diplomacy to Operational Engagement

Craig Smith, Director New Zealand Peppol Authority, MBIE

+Driving Adoption in Asia-Pacific – Australia

+Latest Update on E-Invoicing in Japan

Hiroyuki Kato, Director, Digital Agency, Government of Japan

+Navigating Singapore“s E-Invoicing: Simplifying Compliance and Unlocking Digital Transformation

Chanchana Bhiboolnakrin, Product Expert, SAP Globalization Services, SAP

+Evolution, Implementation and Procedures of E-Invoicing in India

Bimal Jain FCA, FCS, LLB and Chairman of CA, CS, CMA Council of Chamber Trade & Industry

Attending

Registration fees range from EUR 1300 to EUR 2150. Special rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices are available. These tickets are limited and will be granted upon request and examination.

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

