E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Dubai

Location: Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Street: Airport Road 0

City: 78467 – Dubai (Germany)

Start: 13.02.2024 09:00 Uhr

End: 14.02.2024 17:00 Uhr

Entry: 1300.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

The Middle East and Africa are facing a rapidly evolving landscape für E-Invoicing and VAT reporting, after a very successful 1st edition of the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in February 2023, we are going to return to Dubai on February 13 and 14, 2024.

Insightful presentations and interactive roundtable sessions on

+ How Will Mandatory E-Invoicing In The UAE Affect My Business?

+ E-Invoicing: The Importance of Strategy Setting Now and Key Technology Considerations

+ The Increasing Impact of E-Invoicing and E-Reporting on Tax and Business as Usual Processes in GCC countries

+ Update on Global Regulatory Compliance and Legal Frameworks for B2B, B2G and B2C

+ E-Invoicing as Enabler for Proactive and Personalised E-Services in a Real-Time Economy

+ Facilitating Global Interoperability and Compliance: Meet GENA

+ How Artificial Intelligence Revolutionises the World of Work and E-Invoicing Forever

+ The 4-Corner Model for E-Invoice Exchange

Attending

Registration fees range from USD 1300 to USD 2300. Special rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices are available. These tickets are limited and will be granted upon request and examination.

For more information, agenda and registration visit

https://www.exchange-summit.com/events/mea/agenda

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Kontakt

Vereon AG

Johannes von Mulert

Hauptstrasse 54

8280 Kreuzlingen

+41 71 677 8700



https://www.exchange-summit.com/

