E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Dubai: Shaping the Future of Digital Tax Compliance in the Middle East

Switzerland, March 2026 – The Middle East is entering a new phase of digital tax transformation, driven by mandatory e-invoicing, digital VAT reporting, and real-time tax controls. As governments accelerate regulatory reforms, businesses must adapt to tighter compliance requirements while embracing automation, innovation, and cross-border interoperability.

Against this backdrop, the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Middle East 2026, taking place November 25 to 27, 2026, in Dubai, will bring together tax authorities, enterprises, and technology leaders to discuss upcoming mandates, AI-driven compliance, and global interoperability frameworks such as PEPPOL. Highlighting the UAE“s leadership in digital transformation, the summit will explore the evolution of next-generation tax systems and their alignment with global digital tax trends.

Key Agenda Highlights

– E-Invoicing & Tax Reporting: Driving digital transformation

– Regulatory Developments & New Mandates

– AI in Tax & Compliance: Accuracy, automation, proactive controls

– Trust Services & AI-Based Automation

– From Spend to Compliance: Seamless E-Invoicing & VAT control

– Global Connections: Enabling cross-border e-invoicing in a borderless digital economy

– GENA Middle East Chapter Meeting: Regional collaboration and knowledge exchange

The summit program will feature expert presentations, real-world case studies, and interactive roundtables, along with the GENA Academy workshop and exclusive networking events including the Icebreaker Reception and Networking Dinner. An accompanying exhibition will showcase leading solution providers in e-invoicing, tax reporting, payments, and compliance automation.

