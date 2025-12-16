E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Dubai 2026

Location: Park Hyatt Dubai

Street: Dubai Creek Club 0

City: 78464 – Dubai (Germany)

Start: 30.03.2026 13:00 Uhr

End: 01.04.2026 17:00 Uhr

Entry: 2850.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

get ticket



About the Event

The Middle East is entering a new era of mandatory e-invoicing frameworks, digital VAT reporting, and real-time tax controls. As governments across the region accelerate regulatory reform, businesses must prepare for tighter compliance requirements, new technology models, and increased cross-border interoperability.

Join the E-Invoicing Exchange Summit in Dubai to connect with tax authorities, enterprises, and technology leaders. Gain practical insights into upcoming mandates, AI-driven compliance, PEPPOL-style frameworks, and the future of digital tax administration in the Middle East and beyond.

This event is designed for tax, finance, compliance, and digital transformation leaders operating in the Middle East and globally.

Program Highlights

The summit begins with a pre-conference day featuring an in-depth workshop, followed by an Icebreaker Reception in the early evening – an excellent opportunity to connect with peers and speakers in an informal setting.

The main conference includes expert presentations, case studies, and interactive roundtable discussions, as well as a Networking Dinner on Tuesday evening, covering topics such as:

+ E-Invoicing and Tax Reporting: Driving digital transformation across the Middle East

+ Regulatory Developments: What new mandates mean for businesses and governments

+ AI in Tax and Compliance: Improving accuracy, automation, and proactive controls

+ Trust Services & AI-Based Automation: Building scalable and secure compliance models

+ From Spend to Compliance: Ensuring seamless e-invoicing and VAT control across processes

+ Beyond Compliance: The evolving future of tax reporting and data-driven oversight

+ Global Connections: E-Invoicing in an increasingly borderless economy

Attending

Registration fees range from USD 1,550 to USD 2,850. Special rates are available for public-sector participants and organizations that issue a high volume of invoices. These tickets are limited and granted upon request and review.

More Information

For the full agenda, speaker updates, and registration details, please visit:

www.exchange-summit.com/events/mea/agenda

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

Kontakt

Vereon AG

Johannes von Mulert

Hauptstrasse 54

8280 Kreuzlingen

+41 71 677 8700



https://www.exchange-summit.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.