E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Asia
Location: Concorde Hotel Singapore
Street: Orchard Rd 100
City: 238840 – Singapore (Germany)
Start: 07.12.2022 09:00 Uhr
End: 08.12.2022 17:00 Uhr
The next E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Singapore on December 7 and 8. You may expect in-depth information about recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing with a focus on APAC countries. Moreover, you will get in personal contact with leading experts from governments and industries to foster and expand your network.
Here are just some of the highlights:
Presentations
+ Key Ingredients in Building a Digital Economy
Leong Der Yao, Assistant Chief Executive, IMDA, Singapore
+ Next Bound on Singapore E-Invoicing
Geok Seong Wah, Director E-Invoice, IMDA, Singapore
+ E-Invoicing in New Zealand – The Journey so Far
Craig Smith, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand
+ E-Invoicing and Continuous Transaction Controls in the Digital Age
Ellen Cortvriend Director and Brecht van Petegem Manager Indirect Tax Technology, PwC, Belgium
+ Unlocking the Full Potential of E-Invoicing: Now and into the Future
Raymond Lam, Pagero ASEAN and Bertrand Gauch, Pagero ANZ
+ E-Invoicing Initiative in Japan
Hiroyuki Kato, Director, Digital Agency, Government of Japan and Atsuya Sugawara, Delegate of Japan Peppol Authority, Japan
Roundtables
+ Adding Value to E-Invoing with Supply Chain Finance
+ Update E-Invoicing in China
+ How to Promote Mass Adoption of E-Invoicing
+ Challenges in SAF-T
+ Update E-Invoicing in India
Panel Discussions
+ Upcoming Drivers and Shifts for National E-Invoicing Initiatives in Asia-Pacific: The Value of a Common E-Invoicing Standard
+ What Should be the Next Steps for Truly Global Interoperability?
