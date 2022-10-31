E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Asia

Location: Concorde Hotel Singapore

Street: Orchard Rd 100

City: 238840 – Singapore (Germany)

Start: 07.12.2022 09:00 Uhr

End: 08.12.2022 17:00 Uhr

Entry: 1100.00 Euro (non 19% VAT)

The next E-Invoicing Exchange Summit will be held in Singapore on December 7 and 8. You may expect in-depth information about recent developments and future trends in the field of E-Invoicing with a focus on APAC countries. Moreover, you will get in personal contact with leading experts from governments and industries to foster and expand your network.

Here are just some of the highlights:

Presentations

+ Key Ingredients in Building a Digital Economy

Leong Der Yao, Assistant Chief Executive, IMDA, Singapore

+ Next Bound on Singapore E-Invoicing

Geok Seong Wah, Director E-Invoice, IMDA, Singapore

+ E-Invoicing in New Zealand – The Journey so Far

Craig Smith, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, New Zealand

+ E-Invoicing and Continuous Transaction Controls in the Digital Age

Ellen Cortvriend Director and Brecht van Petegem Manager Indirect Tax Technology, PwC, Belgium

+ Unlocking the Full Potential of E-Invoicing: Now and into the Future

Raymond Lam, Pagero ASEAN and Bertrand Gauch, Pagero ANZ

+ E-Invoicing Initiative in Japan

Hiroyuki Kato, Director, Digital Agency, Government of Japan and Atsuya Sugawara, Delegate of Japan Peppol Authority, Japan

Roundtables

+ Adding Value to E-Invoing with Supply Chain Finance

+ Update E-Invoicing in China

+ How to Promote Mass Adoption of E-Invoicing

+ Challenges in SAF-T

+ Update E-Invoicing in India

Panel Discussions

+ Upcoming Drivers and Shifts for National E-Invoicing Initiatives in Asia-Pacific: The Value of a Common E-Invoicing Standard

+ What Should be the Next Steps for Truly Global Interoperability?

Attending

Special rates valid for public sector and typical senders of a high volume of invoices are available. These tickets are limited and will be granted upon request and examination.

For more information, agenda and registration visit

www.exchange-summit.com/singapore

Vereon AG organises leading-edge seminars, conferences and workshops addressing current business issues. Distinguished experts in research, science, industry and politics regularly present practical solution approaches and pioneering trends. Leaders and specialists from all sectors appreciate these information platforms for building knowledge, exchanging experience and making valuable new contacts.

