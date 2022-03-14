Dyanix acquisition of Kodak Alaris service contracts

Dyanix, a leading solutions provider in digital transformation, document capture, and information management solutions announces the acquisition of Kodak Alaris‘ Service Business contracts in Austria. Dyanix is appointed as the Kodak Alaris Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for the Austrian market and has been certified by Kodak Alaris. Effective March 10th, 2022, Dyanix will look after all customers with a Kodak Alaris Service Business contract.

Dyanix has an existing service structure, know-how, and a solid network in Austria, as well as more than 20 years of experience in providing high-level services for hardware and software related to document capture and information management. In 2021 Dyanix also took over Kodak Alaris“ service activities in Spain, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

The fact that current Kodak Alaris Service staff will transfer to Dyanix assures continuity and a high level of services for the Austrian Kodak Alaris customers. During the transition period, the Kodak Alaris Technical Services team will provide comprehensive support, and the Dyanix service engineers will be continuously updated and trained on all new Kodak Alaris solutions and service features.

„With the acquisition of Kodak Alaris“ Service contracts we are one step closer to establishing and expanding our position as No. 1 service provider in the information management market in Austria,“ says Peter de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of Dyanix. „With our enlarged service team, we are very excited and committed to delivering the best service for Kodak Alaris scanner products to our customers. Our engineers are certified and well trained.“

Dyanix is a leading solutions provider in the broad area of digital transformation. As an expert with over 20 years of experience in scanning and capture the company offers the best and leading hardware and software solutions to its customers. Besides this, the company offers innovative solutions to increase productivity, company processes, possibilities in analysis and storage. On top of this, Dyanix has a complete range of services to support partners on many levels. The company aims to have sustainable relationships with its partners; it is a gateway for vendors and, at the same, it creates new opportunities for its resellers and end users.

