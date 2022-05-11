Draka’s gel-filled universal cables are perfected for various environmental conditions

Prysmian Group: BU Multimedia Solutions relies on gel-filled cables for indoor and outdoor use

Cologne, 11 May 2022 – BU Multimedia Solutions (MMS) offers a broad portfolio of gel-filled Draka cables for universal indoor and outdoor applications. The gel inside not only protects the fibres from water ingress, but also adds mechanical robustness to prevent micro or macro bending effects caused by temperature variations or pulling forces and consequently lowers its attenuation after the cabling process. MMS offers a complete portfolio of gel-filled indoor, outdoor and universal cables with non-CPR, FCa, System 3 and System 1+ B2ca/Cca solutions in single-tube or loose tube constructions. The fibre counts range from 2 to 432. Gel-filled solutions ensure the best performance and protection of the fibres, proven to be key in many different applications indoor, outdoor, FTTA, campus interconnection and other applications where the installation and the conditions may change fast.

The Draka gel-filled cables meet the requirements for indoor and outdoor cables as they comply with the EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR) while withstanding the outdoor environment. The gel completely blocks the access of water inside the tubes. The cables thus offer safe protection against water and are also extremely robust and resistant to mechanical impacts such as shocks or bends. The gel-filled universal cables with low-smoke, halogen-free FireBur® LSZH and FireRes® LSZH-FR sheathing are available in various versions. The wide product range also covers the specifications of special system classes (System 3 or System 1+), which are also subject to the CPR standard, in both single-tube and loose tube constructions. The Draka portfolio includes solutions with fibre counts from 2 up to 432, which ensures the right solution for each specific demand. The properties of the universal cables also make them ideal for riser and drop installations.

Water-blocking gels offer additional protection

The gel contained in the halogen-free LSZH tubes is grease-like, transparent, free of water or other foreign substances. The gel is fully compatible with both the Draka fibre coating and the low-smoke, halogen-free LSZH tubes used primarily in the popular Draka System-1+ solutions. Generally, cables with water-blocking technology contain either special swellable yarns or a filling compound such as gel that completely fills the hoses. The combination of suitable connectors and proper termination ensures complete protection of the fibres from water penetration. Together with water-swellable elements, the use of water-blocking gels is highly recommended for universal cables.

Hard on the outside – soft on the inside

A great example of the gel-filled portfolio is the Draka N-Series fibre optic loose tube cables. They offer the ideal solution to users who need combined indoor/outdoor cables that comply with the current EN 60794-1. „The N-Series includes non-metallic, gel-filled, stranded indoor/outdoor loose tube cables with up to 432 fibres“ says Gerard Pera, Global Fibre Product Manager at MMS. „Gel-filled cables are not only useful in a multiple loose tube design, but also in other application fields. In cases where installation, flame resistance and conditions can change easily and quickly, the Draka Unitube portfolio has a wide range of other cables to choose from.“ Draka’s gel-filled Unitube cables withstand high and low temperatures very well and meet or even exceed the IEC 60794-6-10 standard.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR 10 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

