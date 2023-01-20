Digitalisation of security technology: Zone-D from DENSO protects more than just properties

The once analogue technology for alarm and security systems is becoming increasingly digital. DENSO, member of the Toyota Group, offers modern Zone-D laser sensor.

Düsseldorf, Germany. The digitalisation and development of modern technologies is increasingly expanding in the field of security technology. There are numerous benefits, as companies – for example in retail and logistics, but also in urban planning and administration – can use the new possibilities and solutions to implement a targeted and effective cost-saving security concept. DENSO WAVE EUROPE, member of the Toyota Group, offers the Zone-D laser sensor, a modern security solution to effectively protect properties and facilities. This video shows how DENSO“s Zone-D laser sensor works: https://youtu.be/UMqietwyMRk Compared to a CCTV, the automatic tracking system of the Zone-D covers a much wider radius.

According to Protector, the magazine for security technology and business protection, studies show that more than half of all companies from whom critical information was stolen, are no longer in business after less than two years. And as important as it is to protect data from cyberattacks, it is equally important to create smart buildings and secure infrastructures. After all, the issue of security is inseparably linked to the increasing digitalisation in all areas of life. For example, the Zone-D laser sensor not only secures properties, but also airports, railroad crossings, as well as water, electricity and gas plants. The innovative security laser scanner from DENSO, member of the Toyota Group, contributes to the security of people and companies, as it can provide targeted protection against break-ins or robberies, for example. More information on DENSO“s advanced security solutions, the Secure QR Code (SQRC®), Auto-ID solutions, and mobile computers is available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/

Intelligent property protection with the Zone-D works with 2D scanning: unlike line and curtain type sensors, the laser sensor from DENSO scans entire properties and accurately detects the position of moving objects. The special feature: The areas that the Zone-D laser sensor monitors can be divided into individual zones. A green zone, for example, can be detected by the security laser scanner so that no alarm is activated. A red zone can be marked, if extra protection is required, for instance, if a server with sensitive data is located in this area, or a safe. The areas of application for the Zone-D laser sensor are practically limitless, because the security laser scanner communicates with networked devices as required by the respective application.

In combination with security equipment such as PTZ cameras, warning lights, and sirens, the Zone-D laser sensor can send signals to the linked devices. PTZ cameras, for example, can be controlled by the Zone-D laser sensor to automatically follow intruders. Furthermore, a responsible employee can be alerted via a linked smartphone as soon as someone breaks in to a critical zone. Among other things, this makes real-time intrusion protection with remote monitoring possible.

In addition, the Zone-D laser sensor can be integrated into the Milestone video management software, which is already used in more than 500,000 installations worldwide. DENSO“s Zone-D security system is implemented in more than 500 projects in Asia, including Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. At Nagoya Airport in Japan, for example, 300 vertically mounted Zone-D laser sensors protect the take-off and landing area from intruders. At this airport, one of the main advantages of the Zone-D is that the security laser scanner reduces false alarms that had previously been triggered, for example, by extreme weather conditions such as typhoons. The Zone-D laser sensor works reliably under all lighting conditions, and even rain or fog do not affect its functionality.

In short, digitalisation and modern technologies have opened up new perspectives in the field of security technology over the past years. To ensure that companies in logistics, warehouse management, retail, transport, as well as event management, healthcare, and other industries become safer and more sustainable in the long term, the Zone-D laser sensor from DENSO offers individual combination and application options. More information: https://www.denso-wave.eu/denso-produkte/zone-d-laser-sensor.html

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies‘ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

