Digital photo booth „Virtual Props“ have arrived to NZ

Even though New Zealand continues to be amongst the Countries with the lowest Covid-19 community transmissions and deaths, NZ businesses continue to streamline their businesses to ensure that this situation continues.

Even though Photo booth props are a beloved part of the traditional photo booth experience and are a big part of the fun and excitement of dressing up and looking silly, the passing of Props between participants is less desirable in a Covid environment

This is why GetFlashed NZ a photo booth hire company based in Auckland, which has always supplied a large box of wigs, glasses, hats and assorted props free of charge, is doing it differently.

Owner Kevin clews says „Even though at GetFlashed NZ they have sanitised props regularly between hires, they understand that since Covid many users may be averse to using traditional props.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could have a fully digital photo booth without skipping out on the props?

That’s right. GetFlashed Photo Booths now offers both the traditional box of props alongside new digital props!

Digital props let participants intuitively drag digital props onto their faces. Our Booth tracks each face from frame to frame to support digital props on multi-frame layouts, animated GIFs, and Rebound motion.

You can even mix and match different types of props, like hats with glasses and moustaches. Each face can have its own set of props, just like real photo booth props.

If you want to remove a digital prop, no problem! Easily tap an individual face and delete any graphics from it before finishing your session.“

At Get-Flashed NZ we offer *open concept photo booth throughout the Auckland Region. These are fun, portable and perfect for weddings, birthday parties and school balls and our packages are priced to be extremely competitive while including the normal things like props.

