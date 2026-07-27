Diginyze Launches Unified Omnichannel Platform to Streamline Enterprise Retail

As U.S. retailers face rising pressure to deliver seamless experiences across online, mobile, social, and physical stores, Diginyze today introduced expanded omnichannel capabilities designed specifically for mid-to-large enterprises. The AI-powered eCommerce platform unifies inventory, orders, customer data, and marketing across all channels, eliminating silos and driving operational efficiency.

With real-time inventory synchronization, centralized order management, and AI-driven insights, Diginyze empowers retailers to provide consistent, personalized experiences whether customers shop online, in-app, via social commerce, or in physical stores. This unified approach addresses one of the biggest pain points for growing enterprises: fragmented systems that lead to stockouts, poor customer experience, and lost sales.

“Modern retailers can’t afford disconnected channels anymore,” said Sheetal Pansare, CEO of Diginyze. “Our Omnichannel solution gives enterprise teams a single source of truth for inventory, customers, and analytics while AI handles the heavy lifting on personalization and automation. The result is higher conversion, lower operational costs, and happier customers across every touchpoint.”

Enterprise-grade features delivering immediate impact include:

Real-Time Inventory Sync: Accurate stock visibility across all channels and locations.

Centralized Order and Customer Management: Unified 360° profiles and seamless fulfillment.

AI-Powered Personalization Across Channels: Consistent experiences from web to store.

Seamless Integrations: Connect with existing ERP (NetSuite, SAP, Dynamics), marketplaces (Amazon, Walmart), and POS systems.

Mid-to-large U.S. retailers and multi-location brands can now scale omnichannel operations without the usual complexity or downtime.

About Diginyze

Diginyze is an AI-powered eCommerce platform built for B2B, B2C, D2C, and marketplace businesses. Offering omnichannel commerce, intelligent marketing automation, ERP/CRM integration, POS, and advanced analytics, Diginyze helps mid-to-large enterprises scale efficiently, personalize at scale, and dominate their markets. Trusted by businesses worldwide for its speed, security, and results-driven AI capabilities.

Visit www.diginyze.com for more information.

Contact

Diginyze

Diginyze Ecom

Quartier Potsdamer Platz

10785 BERLIN, Quartier Potsdamer Platz, Berlin, 10785, DEU

Phone: +49 61 8170 79058

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.diginyze.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.