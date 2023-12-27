Emergence of Digital Technologies in Pharmaceutical Industry

The 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision makers from leading pharma, bio-tech and healthcare industry. Meet the decision makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions. In this 7th edition as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.

The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.

The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry“s digital transformation.

It gives us a great pleasure in welcoming you to our whole new pharmaceutical technology conference 7th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2024.

Corvus Global Events (CGE) delivers comprehensive insights into the vast series of business topics and strategies through its signature conferences. Our conferences help you to conceptualize, motivate and inspire you to attain your vision. We deliver high-quality, professional and ethical conferences, which are well attended and supported by delegates, speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and media partners.

Company-Contact

Corvus Global Events

Corvus Team

London, UK UK

W8 5SP London

Phone: +44 (0) 207 096 0786

E-Mail:

Url: https://corvusglobalevents.com/

Press

Corvus Global Events

Abby Rahn

Kensington UK

W8 5SP London

Phone: +442070960786

E-Mail:

Url: https://corvusglobalevents.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.