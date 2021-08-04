Die TIENS Gruppe wird ein globaler Akteur in der zukünftigen massiven Gesundheitsindustrie

As TIENS Group Chairman Li Jinyuan proudly announced at the Post-Pandemic Era Health Industry Development Forum in Tianjin, China, TIENS Group is ready to be one of the key global participants of the future massive healthcare industry.

With its unique experience and expertise, China believes it will play a vital role in global health care and disease control after the COVID-19 outbreak.

As one of the sponsors of the forum for the development of the health industry in the post-pandemic era within the framework of the belt and the road, the TIENS Group, a leading company in the Chinese health industry, has an excellent international position. The global forum for the development of the health sector offers China and the TIENS Group the opportunity to present themselves to an international audience. More than 1,000 people attended the forum, according to the reports, including key managers from relevant international organizations, health experts and scientists, researchers from logistics and supply chain, and business representatives.

Li Jinyuan, one of the chairmen of TIENS Group, proudly told reporters that “TIENS Group has been working hard to build Belt and Road over the years and focus on increasing investment and market expansion in countries along the way.” Belt and Road “. To date, the TIENS Group has established offices in more than 110 countries and established business markets in 224 countries and regions.” “What makes us especially proud is that we are developing and moving faster, and it is important to us that we are able to improve the living conditions of more than 47 million families around the world and theirs To promote living standards. We are able to

The TIENS Group has laid a solid foundation in Europe and is now hoping for further development and growth. Some high-level health experts will continue to push the TIENS group to fulfill their commitment to “healthy humanity and social service” through the TIENS high-end adventure shops and the SPA KARE project in the future, with speed being crucial for the achievement of the lofty goals is. Meanwhile, they plan to leverage Chinese companies’ leadership in e-commerce over the years and global marketing and replacement with a global cross-border e-commerce platform + 5G community split + KOL live broadcast for larger ones Realize benefits.

Li Jinyuan added that as a global health care company, TIENS Group will continue to play a leading role in the implementation of “Belt and Road” and promote the new success of “Belt and Road” building as soon as possible. The group will also develop closer collaboration in areas such as the massive healthcare industry, cross-border e-commerce, international tourism and high-end adventure shops worldwide and develop relationships in all areas, especially sustainable development with trading companies from different countries, better manage.