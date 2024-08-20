Designed from scratch specifically for bone screw testing standard

Testing of metallic bone screws – New instrument tailored exactly to the test methods specified in ASTM F543

DYNA-MESS has launched DYNA-MBS, a new servoelectric testing machine for the testing of metallic bone screws in accordance with ASTM F543. The new instrument“s layout, controls and software modules have been designed specifically to meet the requirements and test methods provided in the specification for that standard. DYNA-MESS supplies the system plug-in ready, complete with all necessary software modules.

The new testing machine performs all test methods for metallic medical bone screws set out in the specification to ASTM F543, specifically, tests for determining the torsional properties, the driving torque, the axial pullout strength and the performance properties of self-tapping medical bone screws.

DYNA-MESS has developed the new machine from scratch specifically for tests in accordance with ASTM F543. The perfectly harmonized mechanical equipment, controls and software of the system have been adapted to the requirements of this particular testing standard. DYNA-MESS supplies the machine as a plug-in ready testing system, fully equipped with electrics, measuring and control systems, PC and software modules. After switching on, the machine is instantly ready to perform all functions covered by the standard. The entire testing system requires a footprint of just 1.5 m x 0.7 m.

With a nominal load of 1 kN, a maximum torque of 20 Nm and a displacement travel range of 300 mm, the system fully conforms to the requirements of the standard.

Jörn Seemann, Managing Director of DYNA-MESS, explains why his engineers decided to design a new machine instead of adapting an existing general-purpose machine: „The requirements of ASTM F543 are extremely specific. Therefore, we decided to design a new machine from scratch that would be perfectly tailored to the test methods covered by that standard. The result is a machine that combines the mechanical equipment and controls tailored to the challenging requirements of the standard with the features needed in a testing lab environment, such as a small footprint, instantly ready to use and highly user-friendly.“

About DYNA-MESS

DYNA-MESS Prüfsysteme GmbH designs and manufactures high-tech systems for the mechanical testing of materials, components and entire equipment units. The company was founded in Aachen, Germany, in 1985. In 2001, DYNA-MESS moved to its current headquarters in the town of Stolberg, near Aachen.

DYNA-MESS systems are used in numerous industries and applications, such as in the automotive industry for static and dynamic testing of car seats, steering wheels and pedals, in medical technology for measuring the properties of dental implants and prostheses, and in structural engineering for analyzing the behaviour of structures.

DYNA-MESS offers a wide range of machines for tensile, pressure, bending, torsion and vibration tests. The machines are equipped with servohydraulic, servopneumatic or electric actuation systems. They are supplied complete with all measuring and control (including closed loop) electronics and include user-friendly, intuitive PC-based application software.

The product range comprises three categories:

Universal testing systems for test labs, such as the company“s highly versatile two-column machines used worldwide for testing tasks such as the determination of fatigue and wear behaviour and for end-of-life tests of components and assemblies under static or dynamic loading.

Testing systems for specific applications: These systems are tailored to conform to the requirements of specific testing standards and manufactured in series. Various of these systems, such as DYNAdent for the testing of dental implants in accordance with DIN EN ISO 14 801, have become well established worldwide in their respective industries.

Customized systems are testing machines developed, manufactured and commissioned to customer specifications. An example is a system developed for the testing of rotor blades for wind power plants.

The company“s worldwide customer base mainly includes companies from industry, independent testing laboratories, universities and research institutes. DYNA-MESS has a team of 35 employees at its headquarters in Stolberg near Aachen and a worldwide network of branches and representations.

