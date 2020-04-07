Der Sneaker Shop im Netz hat immer auf…
Auch wenn der Lieblings-Sneaker Store in Heidelberg gerade aufgrund der aktuellen Lage geschlossen hat, der Online Shop ist dennoch 24/7 geöffnet.
Hier das aktuelle Sortiment – Sneaker und Workwear:
Über Fresh Out The Box Sneaker & Streetwear Shop:
Die neuesten Sneaker Modelle findet man in Heidelberg bei THE FLAME. Der Store besteht nunmehr seit fast zwei Jahrzehnten als eine feste Größe im Einzelhandel in der Heidelberger Altstadt, geführt vom Stieber Twin Mr. Mar. Was damals als klassischer Hip Hop Store und Anlaufstelle für Stieber Twins Fans begann, entwickelte sich über die Jahre fortwährend weiter zum Streetwear Store & Sneaker Shop und wird nun erfolgreich im Jahr siebzehn betrieben. Der Physische Store wurde fortlaufend um Sneakerbrands wie Adidas, Asics, Nike, New Balance, Reebok oder Puma bereichert und schließlich vor einiger Zeit sogar um die online Platform www.freshoutthebox.de erweitert, wo man ganz bequem seine Sneaker online bestellen kann...
Das Sortiment hat sich über die Jahre zwar immer wieder Verändert, aber im Grunde ist man einer geraden Linie dort stets treu geblieben. Von der anfänglichen Vinyl und Hip Hop-Accessoires Abteilung wurde zwar mit der Zeit Abstand genommen, aber für die breite Stammkundschaft ist THE FLAME auch 2017 noch immer der Nr.1 Graffiti Supporter der Region. Der Stieber bietet dort dauerhaft eine solide Farbpalette der Partnerfirma MONTANA CANS und diverse Marker und Equipment für Writer seit Tag eins des Milleniumjahres...
Kontakt
THE FLAME STORE
Plöck 20
69117 Heidelberg
GERMANY
WEB: https://www.freshoutthebox.de
TEL: +49 (0) 6221 182127
Mehr aktuelle Sneakers unter: