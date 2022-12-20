Database from Braunschweig is essential for global bacteria research

BacDive selected as Global Core Biodata Resource

The BacDive database of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH has been selected as a Global Core Biodata Resource by the renowned Global Biodata Coalition. This makes BacDive one of the most important global databases for bacterial research. Based on a rigorous selection process, the Global Biodata Coalition for the first time awarded databases that are considered essential for worldwide research in the fields of life sciences and biomedicine.

„Our database BacDive has been developed at our Leibniz Institute for ten years and is the world’s largest knowledge database for bacteria. Currently, information on more than 92,000 bacterial strains can be retrieved from BacDive,“ explains Dr Lorenz Reimer, head of the database development team. „It is particularly pleasing that, in addition to BacDive, a second German database, BRENDA, has also been labelled as a Global Core Biodata Resource. BRENDA, the largest database for enzymes, will be part of the new DSMZ Digital Diversity platform, which we are developing at our institute, starting next year,“ Dr Reimer concludes.

The Global Biodata Coalition (GBC) is an initiative of research funders. One of the GBC’s goals is to ensure that biological data is freely available to all researchers worldwide. This year, for the first time, the GBC published a list of 37 databases worldwide that meet the strict selection criteria and have been designated as Global Core Biodata Resources.

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world’s most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 82,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 200 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 97 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct knowledge-driven and applied basic research, maintain scientific infrastructure and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer to policy-makers, academia, business and the public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of „Leibniz ScienceCampi“ – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany“s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de

