Cyber threat intelligence: proactive cybersecurity for modern companies

Imagine a medium-sized company from the manufacturing industry becomes the victim of a targeted cyber-attack. Unnoticed, stolen login credentials of several employees are traded on the darknet and used by attackers to gain access to sensitive company data. The consequences are devastating: production plans are stolen, supply chains are interrupted, and the company is faced with significant financial losses. With the help of tools to detect compromised credentials and gather threat intelligence from the open, deep and dark web, proactive measures could have been taken.

Comment by Stephan Halbmeier, Product Specialist Outpost24

Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) is far more than just a supplement to traditional security measures – it is a central component of modern and proactive cyber security strategies. By continuously monitoring and analyzing threat data, companies can identify signs that indicate potential cyber-attacks and initiate countermeasures in good time. CTI goes beyond the mere identification of known threats: it provides in-depth insights into the behavior of attackers, their preferred tactics and the means of attack used.

The role of compromised credentials in threat intelligence

Here too, particular attention is paid to compromised credentials, such as those exposed in data leaks or stolen through infection with Infostealer malware. This information is then compared with the company’s existing security precautions. If it is determined that compromised credentials belong to an active account, countermeasures can be taken immediately. This includes resetting passwords or blocking suspicious user accounts.

If the focus and motivation for using Cyber Threat Intelligence is solely on compromised credentials, the native integration of this threat intelligence with solutions such as Outpost24’s External Attack Surface Management platform and Specops Password Policy also helps.

Proactive security measures

Another key feature of cyber threat intelligence is the ability to learn from past cyber-attacks. This means that companies can not only rely on Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), but can also take proactive action against potential future attacks by analyzing the TTPs of attackers active in their industry and closing attack vectors. This not only significantly reduces the risk of a successful attack, but also shortens the response time in the worst-case scenario.

In addition, the strategic approach with CTI enables the development of a comprehensive security strategy that reaches across all levels of the company. From the IT department to the managing directors – all relevant stakeholders can be provided with the necessary information on the threat situation in the industry to make informed decisions. This not only creates a stronger security culture, but also raises awareness of the constantly growing threats in the digital world.

One step ahead in the digital threat landscape

In the face of ever-growing threats and the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, it is essential that companies rely on modern and integrated security solutions. Cyber threat intelligence can offer the decisive advantage of detecting threats early, minimizing their impact and arming companies against future cyber-attacks. Only in this way can companies ensure that they are up to the challenge and effectively protect their sensitive data as well as their business model and critical areas of their organization.

About Outpost24

Outpost24 helps organizations improve their cyber resilience with a comprehensive range of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions. Outpost24’s intelligent cloud platform unifies asset management, automates vulnerability assessment and quantifies cyber risk in a business context. Executives and security teams around the world rely on Outpost24 to identify and prioritize the most critical security issues within their attack surface to accelerate risk mitigation. Outpost24 was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sweden and the USA. Additional offices are located in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France and Spain.Visit https://outpost24.com/ for more information.

