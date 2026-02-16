CRUISEHOST Solutions to Exhibit at ITB Berlin 2026

Hall 6.1, Stand 256 | 3 to 5 March 2026

CRUISEHOST Solutions will exhibit at ITB Berlin from 3 to 5 March 2026 in Hall 6.1, Stand 256. The company will use the show to meet industry media and partners and to discuss current operational requirements in cruise distribution.

During ITB Berlin, CRUISEHOST Solutions will present how it approaches infrastructure for modern cruise sales with an emphasis on bookable inventory, binding booking, and operational chat. The focus is on system consistency across sales, booking, and post booking service, particularly in multi party setups where responsibilities are shared across different entities.

As part of the discussions at the stand, CRUISEHOST Solutions will also introduce CRUISE HUB as an operational layer designed for network based cruise sales. CRUISE HUB connects cruise sellers to a structured workflow that keeps operational communication logged, context linked, and aligned with the booking process.

Visitors can meet the CRUISEHOST Solutions team at Hall 6.1, Stand 256 to exchange views on distribution models, operational standards, and the infrastructure required to run cruise sales reliably under real working conditions.

CRUISEHOST Solutions is a leading cruise booking platform established in 2002, offering the largest cruise database in the European market. It includes over 600 ocean, river, and sailing cruise ships and around 65,000 cruise offers from 50+ cruise lines worldwide, with 28 lines directly connected to CRUISEHOST via their own interface. CRUISEA is a B2B solution for traditional travel agencies, and CRUISEC is a B2C solution for online distribution, both providing comprehensive information on ships, routes, and prices. The search, comparison, packaging, and booking processes are user-friendly and constantly being improved. CRUISEHOST’s client base includes large, specialized cruise travel agencies, travel agency cooperations, individual travel agencies, and the cruise lines themselves. CRUISEHOST Solutions‘ products are available in 33 languages and used by over 10,000 travel agencies and on over 2,000 websites in more than 30 countries. The company, originally founded as CruisePool, is based in Eschborn near Frankfurt, Germany. www.cruisehost.net

