Agencies have increasingly specialized in the mediation of cosmetic surgery in clinics based in Turkey in recent years.

The Cosmetic op agency is one of the oldest and most successful in referring patients worldwide to plastic surgery

specialists in certified beauty clinics in Turkey. The small but fine agency based in Germany, Turkey, Ireland, Sweden,

Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, USA, was founded in 1999.

During this time, over 40,000 patients were successfully supported in planning their cosmetic surgery.

With the demand for plastic surgery in recent years, the team size has also increased. A total of ten advisors are

available for detailed information on the phone: +49 152 218 320 05 or by email: info@cosmetic-op-turkei.de, from

Monday to Friday, from 6 a.m. to midnight, and also on weekends, from 6 a.m. to midnight. A comprehensive service is

offered to patients. Starting with the first contact, usually via WhatsApp, the cosmetic op provides information about the

options, procedure, doctors, and costs of cosmetic surgery in one of the Turkish clinics, as well as travel and other

accommodation options on-site.

Our agency works exclusively with clinics that can provide evidence of TÜV certification according to the QM standard

ISO 9001: 2008. Because quality is very important. And this quality standard is also reflected in the specialists. It only

mediates to serious specialists who have completed many years of special training and are therefore allowed to practice

as specialists in plastic and aesthetic surgery. This means that the training takes a year longer than the one in Germany.

The patient receives good quality at an affordable price. Breast augmentation with branded implants is available for

2.999 euros. In Germany, you pay three to four times as much.

The surgical interventions offered include breast enlargement,breast lift, breast reduction, tummy tuck, upper arm lift,

a thigh lift, liposuction, eyelid corrections, facelift, PDO lifting, nose correction, ear correction, gastric sleeve, and gastric

balloon…etc.

Breast augmentation with implants is one of the plastic surgeries that are most in-demand and performed, followed by

lifting operations and liposuction. Successful specialists have an average of 450 plastic interventions, of which around

150 are breast augmentations per year.

COSMETIC OP is one of the health tourism leaders in Turkey and European Countries. Our belief is to offer very

high-quality services with very competitive costs by very qualified medical staff, very developed clinics, and most recent

technologies that guarantee the best results for all our patients.

