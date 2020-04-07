Training center relies on the market leader in the compact class.

Dettenhausen, April 7, 2020 – Construction equipment driving license with Yanmar machines – this is possible thanks to the Yanmar competence centre of M&V Veit Baumaschinen (M&V Veit). The successful company from Dettenhausen near Stuttgart in Southern Germany has been offering the Japanese manufacturer’s entire product portfolio for over 15 years. Recently, M&V Veit handed over a C30 TV Dumper to the driving school B. Mülln (Mülln), training centre for traffic & safety, who acquired it for their business. The driving school trains construction equipment operators exclusively on the compact Yanmar machines.

Four years ago, Mülln expanded its own training program to include courses for construction equipment operators – in view of the continuing skills shortage in the construction industry. The driving school turned to M&V Veit for the procurement of suitable machines. The construction machinery specialist was again able to meet the driving school’s requirements without any problems. Before the dumper, Mülln had already purchased the excavators ViO50, ViO26 and SV08 and the wheeled loader V80 as well as various attachments – from a fork for the wheeled loader to various excavator buckets.

“We have been working with Yanmar training machines from M&V Veit for several years now and are very happy with them. Besides, the machines look really good – now painted in our colours”, says Burkhard Mülln, owner of the driving school B. Mülln.

“Yanmar machines allow safe and comfortable working and they are easy to operate. That’s why they are particularly suitable to serve as training machines,” explains Stefan Mittelmeier, Area Sales Manager at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA.

The construction equipment driver’s license program usually includes two months of training at the locations in Köngen and Backnang. Up to 15 people per course learn all the theoretical and practical basics for operating construction equipment. For some, the construction equipment driving license is a measure to support their reintegration into the job market. If necessary, the driving school also offers German courses. After successful completion of the course, Mülln places the graduates with construction companies that need skilled workers.

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA manufactures and distributes compact work site equipment for construction, urban renewal and development of green spaces. The manufacturing plants are based in Saint-Dizier (Haute-Marne, France) and in Crailsheim (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Sales Office for Europe is in Bezanes, near Reims. The company relies on its network of over 170 dealers and importers throughout Europe to market its products.

