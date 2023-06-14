Connections Matter – Quanos Connect 2023 Welcomes 800 Participants

Quanos‘ specialist event is becoming bigger and bigger

This year, Quanos – the manufacturer of software products for aftersales, service, and technical documentation – once again held its specialist event focusing on its own product portfolio as well as technical communication in general. The extensive Quanos Connect program stretched over three stories of the NCC Ost convention center in Nuremberg. Over 80 sessions were divided among seven rooms and included presentations as well as interactive Lean Coffee sessions, interviews, and live podcasts.

The motto of Quanos Connect 2023 was Connections matter, which was emphasized by partner stands, a raffle, and the evening event. In terms of content, this motto reflects the latest product from the Quanos Group: Quanos InfoTwin brings together and links information from technical documentation with that from aftersales and service to provide users with a central place where this information can be found. In addition, this content is networked and combined in a user-friendly way based on the context. The special functions for specialist staff in service teams, including shop integrations, were highlighted in several presentations. In addition to InfoTwin, the program also featured numerous sessions as well as news about ST4 and SIS.one.

ST4 Web Author and Smart Extensions

Where ST4 is concerned, things are moving further and further towards the cloud in great leaps and bounds: this is clear to see from ST4 Web Author. Already announced last year with wireframes, the Quanos Connect audience was shown the current state of development as well as further plans for the tool, which completely rethinks content management systems in technical writing departments.

The latest developments from Quanos were also presented for the ST4 Desktop Client: the ST4 Smart Extensions. These micro-extensions for the standard version of ST4 make it possible to map very specific tasks in ST4 which could otherwise only be implemented manually or with workflows.

Efficiency for spare parts and 3D eShops

Thanks to Quanos SIS.one featuring on the agenda, the special requirements from aftersales and service were not overlooked either: the added value for service teams was highlighted in a talk and Quanos customer Aebi Schmidt presented how they would like to implement a 3D eShop in the Quanos service information system.

Collective expertise in Nuremberg

With 28 partner stands*, several big names in the industry were present and were able to share their knowledge in numerous specialist presentations alongside Quanos. The event was concluded with Ralf Schmitt’s pointed keynote address Kill dein Kaninchen [Banish the rabbit], which left the entire audience laughing and reflecting back on their everyday lives.

„Quanos Connect not only unites us with our customers – it’s two exciting days where technical documentation, aftersales, and service meet and grow together. The fact that these worlds are also growing together in Quanos InfoTwin is no coincidence: in order to bundle product information for users, companies are challenged to link their own specialist departments. Witnessing and promoting precisely this development is the goal of Quanos Connect,“ says Nikolaus Scholz, CEO of the Quanos Group.

The next Quanos Connect will take place on May 14 and 15, 2024.

*The following partner companies were present at Quanos Connect: across, Arineo, Carstens + Partner, CCS, CINTEG AG, COMLOGOS, congree, doctima, DOGREL, DOKUSCHMIEDE, DOKUWERK, Dr. Rieland Technische Dokumentation GmbH, eDok, elunic, FDI, KALEIDOSCOPE CONGRAM, KISTERS kontron, kothes, LATTICE TECHNOLOGY, oneword., PANTOPIX, plusmeta, RWS Trados, SL innovativ, T3, Transline, TXTOMEDIA

Quanos – that is the association of software experts who develop unique software products and solutions for after-sales, service and technical documentation. More than 1,000 companies worldwide trust in the innovative, successful and sustainable technology of Quanos.

Our passion for Smart Information motivates 300 employees in software development and projects every day. For more than 25 years, this has resulted in innovative, successful and sustainable solutions. True to our motto „Passion for smart information“, we live our mission every day: We help people understand machines better.

Depending on the situation and application, people in service and after-sales need specifically prepared information for the respective machine, system or device in front of them. The data required for this comes from different source systems (including ERP, PLM, CRM, CCMS). For technical documentation, we offer the CCMS SCHEMA ST4, which is considered standard equipment in many modern technical editing departments. The cloud-based solution Quanos InfoTwin makes it possible to merge distributed information into a digital twin and thus bundle product- and situation-specific knowledge in technical documentation, aftersales and service. Alternatively, customers can use the proven on-premise solution Quanos SIS.one.

Our customers are manufacturers and operators of machines and systems who prepare and provide smart information about their products in after-sales, service and technical documentation. Companies from the manufacturing industry, information technology and the food industry benefit from smart information just as much as companies in the automotive and supplier industry, medical technology, the software industry and other sectors. With our software solutions, we offer essential tools for all these target groups. Companies such as ABB, Agilent, Andritz, Atlas Copco, Bentley, Bombardier, Bosch, Carl Zeiss, Caterpillar, Daikin, Datev, Dethleffs, Doppelmayr, Geberit, Haribo, Kaba, Kärcher, Konica Minolta, KSB, Liebherr, MAN, Mercedes Benz, Miele, Austrian Federal Railways, Philips, Porsche, Schaeffler Group, SEW Eurodrive, Siemens, Skoda, SMA, Stadler, Toyota, TüV, Voith, Weleda, Wincor Nixdorf and many more. v.a.

