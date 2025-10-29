connect Ladenetztest rates charge point operators in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg

Allego comes first in Belgium, Fastned ranks first in the Netherlands and Aral Pulse ranks first in Luxembourg.

Munich, October 29, 2025: The media brand connect has once again conducted a comprehensive charging network test in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The test evaluated the charge point operators (CPOs) in terms of user experience and charging quality. The result: Allego is the test winner in Belgium; Fastned takes first place in the Netherlands and Aral Pulse comes first in Luxembourg.

In Belgium, three CPOs – Allego, Electra and Shell Recharge – were tested, in the Netherlands four CPOs – Allego, BP Pulse, Fastned and Shell Recharge – were evaluated and in Luxembourg the CPOs Aral Pulse and Chargy were tested.

Test drives were carried out between the end of July and September 2025 to evaluate the charging station operators. The test drivers in Belgium covered around 490 kilometers and visited 20 charging stations, in the Netherlands they covered around 900 kilometers with 20 charging stations and in Luxembourg 221 kilometers with 10 charging stations. The test drivers completed a comprehensive evaluation form at each charging stop: about the charging station, the actual charging process and the service provided by the suppliers.

„Congratulations to Allego, Fastned and Aral Pulse for their first places. In all three countries, the rapid increase in charging points is pleasing – the expansion of the e-mobility infrastructure is running at full speed,“ says connect author Hannes Rügheimer.

In Belgium, Allego wins with 747 points, Electra comes second with 740 points and Shell Recharge comes third with 690 points – all three providers are rated „satisfactory“. In the Netherlands, Fastned came in first place with 859 points and a score of „very good“, followed by BP Pulse in second place with 779 points and a score of „good“, Shell Recharge in third place with 718 points and a score of „satisfactory“ and Allego in fourth place with 688 points, also with a score of „satisfactory“. In Luxembourg, Aral Pulse came in first place with 733 points and received the grade „satisfactory“, followed by Chargy in second place with 640 points and the grade „sufficient“.

The test procedure

For the evaluation, the test teams drove through Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Depending on the size of the country, they visited five or six stations per CPO. Registration and billing took place via charging cards and apps on the one hand, and via the ad-hoc payment options supported by the respective CPO on the other. During charging, the teams created extensive logs about the conditions on site, the charging process and any problems that occurred. They also contacted the providers‘ hotlines to test the quality of service. The test procedure was also further developed this year and adapted to e-mobility practice. The weighting of the criteria was also sharpened – for example, price parity and the entire process leading up to loading were more important than in previous years. A more detailed description of the methodology can be found at www.connect.de/ladenetztest.

In parallel to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, connect Ladenetztests were carried out in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France.

TECHNIK. TRENDS. FASZINATION.

Diesem Motto hat sich die WEKA Media Publishing GmbH (WMP) verschrieben. Mit ihrer Premium-Medienmarke connect als Herzstück, zu deren Familie auch die Brands connect conference, connect professional und connect living gehören, begleitet sie die Leser durch aufregende Technikwelten. Sowohl Print als auch Digital sind hohe redaktionelle Kompetenz und objektive Produkttests im eigenen Testlabor steter Anspruch. Nicht zuletzt deswegen gehört WMP zu Deutschlands größten Medienhäusern im Techniksektor und bietet darüber hinaus ein in der Medienlandschaft einzigartiges Testlabor für kompetente und unabhängige Testdienstleistungen.

Weitere Infos unter www.weka-media-publishing.de

Company-Contact

WEKA Media Publishing GmbH

Hannes Rügheimer

Richard-Reitzer-Allee 2

85540 Haar bei München

Phone: +49 711 26 03 85

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.weka-media-publishing.de

Press

CREAM COMMUNICATION

Anne Bettina Leutner

Schauenburgerstraße 37

20095 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 40 113 10 10

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.cream-communication.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.