connect Expands Cooperation With Benchmarking Specialist umlaut

Further internationalization of the telecommunications magazine connect in the area of mobile network tests and additional fixed network tests planned.

Munich, July 6, 2022. The telecommunications magazine connect published by WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING GmbH (WEKA) is becoming increasingly international. Therefore, the cooperation with umlaut, part of Accenture, which has been successful for 20 years, will be continued and expanded. In the future, the two organizations will work together internationally in the field of mobile network tests and fixed network tests. The global infrastructure and benchmarking specialist umlaut tests the telecommunications networks in over 120 countries worldwide – the test methodology and evaluation are considered the de facto industry standard worldwide.

Dirk Waasen, Publishing Director of WEKA, says: „We really appreciate that umlaut defines our connect magazine as an important strategic partner in a very competitive media environment. We have been working together successfully in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for many years – and we are now looking forward to continuing this internationally. As part of our strategic cooperation, umlaut will also carry out fixed network tests from next year and will thus replace zafaco as a test service provider in the fixed network area. We would like to thank zafaco for the very good cooperation over the last 13 years and wish them every success with the new media partner.“

„We are pleased that we are expanding our successful cooperation with connect and adding the fixed network area,“ says Hakan Ekmen, CEO Telecommunication at umlaut, and he continues: „Connectivity at home and on the go is important – both are part of the holistic customer experience. Today, we are able to measure performance in more than 120 countries.“

connect and umlaut have maintained a successful cooperation for many years. This includes the well-known mobile network tests in several countries: in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the two organizations have been testing the mobile networks since 2002, since 2014 in Great Britain, since 2015 in the Netherlands and Spain. In Australia, Sweden and Canada, connect and umlaut have already jointly determined the best mobile network providers.

The mobile network tests from umlaut and connect are independent and combine the expertise of umlaut, a globally recognized authority in measuring network performance, with that of connect, also a leading authority in Europe with over 25 years of editorial experience and test knowledge. umlaut’s measurement methodology ensures a fair, transparent and neutral evaluation of the tested networks, making it a unique benchmark for management and decision-makers to compare their networks with others. The tests ensure true international comparability thanks to a global set of rules that is updated annually. For example, since 2021 this has also included the latest mobile communications standard 5G. The mobile network tests by umlaut and connect are always at the forefront of technological development.

TECHNOLOGY TRENDS FASCINATION. WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING GmbH has dedicated itself to this motto. With the brands connect, PC Magazin, PCgo, COLORFOTO, AUDIO, stereoplay and video, it accompanies readers through exciting worlds of technology, both print and digital. A high level of editorial expertise and objective product tests in the company’s own Testlab measuring laboratory are a constant requirement. This is one of the reasons why WEKA MEDIA PUBLISHING GmbH is one of Germany’s largest technology publishers and also offers a measuring laboratory for competent and independent testing services that is unique in the publishing industry.

