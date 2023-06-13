connect conference 2023: High-class telco summit to discuss trends and technologies of the future

On June 14/15, 2023, connect invites to an exclusive networking event in Dresden with top-class speakers and industry players.

Munich, June 13, 2023. On June 14 and 15, 2023, top representatives of the telecommunications industry will discuss trends and communication technologies of the future at the connect conference 2023 – a high-class telco summit. Organized by connect, the exclusive networking event takes place for the ninth time – again in Dresden, Germany. Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer will also attend the event. The agenda includes exciting keynotes and panel discussions around the focus topics Mobile, Fixed-Line, Connectivity and, for the first time, Semiconductors. High-class speakers will discuss many aspects of digitization – for example from 5G to 6G, the impact of 5G on robotics, security in mobile networks and chip based IoT solutions.

The Prime Minister of the Free State of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, discusses on the panel „The Saxon Chip Industry’s Contribution to Europe’s Digital Transformation“ on the conference“s first day. He says: „The Dresden area is already the largest European location for microelectronics as well as for information and communication technology. Hosting the connect conference also strengthens the awareness of „Silicon Saxony“ as an outstanding innovation location in Europe.“

„Our connect conference brings together top-class speakers and industry players for two days of insights and networking. We cover all the topics that are relevant for Mobile and Fixed-Line Networks and also for the Chip Industry. I look forward to a great conference“, says Dirk Waasen, Publishing Director at WEKA Media Publishing GmbH.

O2 Telefonica is the exclusive partner of the conference; further partners are 5G Lab Germany, aws, Bosch, Deutsche Funkturm, GlobalFoundries, Hilton Dresden, Huawei, Infineon, Keysight Technologies, NGMN Alliance, NTT DATA, Opticoms, Rohde & Schwarz, Sachsen GigaBit, The City of Dresden, umlaut, VANTAGE TOWERS and Vodafone.

For further information, please click here: https://connect-conference.info/

About WEKA Media Publishing

TECHNOLOGY. TRENDS. FASCINATION.

WEKA Media Publishing GmbH has dedicated itself to this motto. With its premium media brand connect at its heart, whose family also includes the brands connect channel, connect conference, connect professional and connect living, as well as the brands AUDIO, stereoplay, COLORFOTO, PC Magazin and PCgo, it accompanies readers through exciting worlds of technology. Both in print and digital, high editorial competence and objective product tests in the company’s own test laboratory are a constant requirement. This is one of the reasons why WEKA Media Publishing GmbH is one of Germany’s largest technology publishers and also offers a test laboratory for competent and independent testing services that is unique in the publishing industry.

Further information at www.weka-media-publishing.de

