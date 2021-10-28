Compact communication: estos launches a new product on the market

Easy and quick to implement: ProCall Business provides UC and CTI for up to 50 users in the company

Starnberg, 27/10/2021

ProCall Business has been released and is available immediately. Fast start-up, intuitive operation and Microsoft 365 integration, these are some of the highlights of the latest software from estos. The Starnberg-based manufacturer has bundled selected unified communications and classic CTI functions into a compact communications package. Companies can optimize the communication and collaboration of up to 50 employees and make it more flexible – even without extensive ICT infrastructure. Different communication channels are available in a single application, regardless of where users work.

“Next, next, finished” – according to this principle, ProCall Business can be implemented and put into operation quickly and easily. The connection of common telephone systems for CTI and softphone is already “on board”. Up to two local or cloud-based databases, for example Active Directory or various telephone directories, can be integrated. In addition, it is possible to integrate contact and calendar data directly from the Microsoft 365 Cloud. Companies can license the required number of users in a flexible way that is tailored to their needs.

Whether working at home, in the office, or on the move, users benefit from ProCall Business in both hybrid and conventional work situations: With the integrated softphone, they can make calls via the PC using audio or video. Thanks to the included presence management system, they get an overview of the availability and accessibility of their colleagues. Depending on the situation, they can select a suitable communication channel to contact the desired person: Call, Audio/Video or TextChat. It is also possible for the user to share images and files via chat, or to share their own screen with the person they are talking to.

estos GmbH is an independent manufacturer of innovative building blocks for unified communications. Since 1997, estos has been developing professional standards software for small and medium-sized companies, thereby improving their business processes in communication-intensive areas. As a technology leader, estos has demonstrated its expertise in the area of Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Unified Messaging Software (UMS), SIP, XMPP, LDAP and WebRTC-based applications that enable uncomplicated audio/video communication. estos has constantly invested in research and development helping to create innovation and ensuring their products are the forefront of genuine trend-setting technology. The core markets of the company are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and Italy. estos GmbH is headquartered in Starnberg, close to Munich, and operates a Knowledge Center Messaging in Olching, a development office in Leonberg, an office in Berlin and branches in Udine, Italy and Doetinchem, in the Netherlands.

